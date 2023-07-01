Elom Ahlijah-Wilson is one of the six Casa Amor boys to enter the Love Island villa in 2023. He was introduced on the show during June 30’s episode. Elom arrives in the villa to shake things up alongside fellow Casa Amor newbies Kodie Murphy, Ouzy See, Zachary Ashford, Lochan Nowacki, and Benjamin Noel.

The heat is about to be turned up on the ITV show as Casa Amor will be in full swing on Sunday, July 2. After singer Ne-Yo performed in the villa during Friday night’s episode, the ladies were whisked away to Casa Amor. There, they realized that new men were about to join the show and many of the girls couldn’t contain their excitement.

Who is Elom Ahlijah-Wilson?

Elom Ahlijah-Wilson is 22 years old and hails from North London.

He entered Love Island 2023 oozing confidence as he gives himself a “10/10” on “personality,” and “looks.”

Upon joining the show, Elom said he has a “100 per cent success rate,” with women, adding a message for the Love Island ladies: “…be ready for me because I’m coming to get you.”

Elom transformed himself before Casa Amor

In February 2023, Elom shared an “inspiring” post with his followers.

The Love Island newcomer posted a “How it started vs how it’s going” clip which showed his fitness transformation progress.

Elom, who works as a PT, shared a message about “staying consistent” as he showed off his diet and fitness results.

He wrote in the post’s caption: “Excellence isn’t an accident. It’s deliberate. It requires focus and commitment, and it begins with setting the standard for yourself that you are a person who embodies excellence….”

Elom Ahlijah-Wilson has his own business

Casa Amor newbie Elom isn’t just a fitness trainer, he runs his own business.

Per his LinkedIn page, he’s been self-employed for the past three years. Prior to that, Elom worked in investment banking and finance.

The ITV star can be found on Instagram with over 10k followers @_truegains.

Elom’s company is called True Gains and he offers various fitness plans and programs.

As well as having Instagram, Elom is on YouTube and TikTok.

The Love Islander has 26k TikTok followers and 1.3m likes at @truegains.

Elom shares some of his workouts online as well as vlogs on his travels and mindset tips.

