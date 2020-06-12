Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Although Winter Love Island feels something of a distant memory, the couples who have survived the winter are going from strength to strength.

Runners-up Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have made the plunge and moved in to an apartment in London together. Well, it’s not too different for this couple, considering they’ve pretty much been living together since they left South Africa in February 2020.

Siannise and Luke T have gone full-on vlogger mode over the past few months, having created a YouTube account documenting their lives outside of Love Island. As they moved into their new apartment, the couple made a whole video about their swanky new pad.

But it led to questions about how much rent for their new apartment actually costs. Find out about Embassy Gardens’ rent here!

Where is Siannise and Luke’s apartment?

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are now living in Embassy Gardens in Nine Elms, London.

This luxury apartment block has views of the River Thames, Pimlico and Chelsea and is near Vauxhall Station. It also faces the US Embassy.

Siannise and Luke moved in together on May 20th, 2020. They announced they had moved out in a YouTube video released on Wednesday, June 10th. In the video, they settle in over the course of a week.

SUMMER SERIES: Love Island Australia comes to ITV2 this June

Embassy Gardens: Rent costs

On the Embassy Gardens website, they do not advertise the apartments’ rent costs. Instead, we headed to RightMove to see what the rent is like on their new property.

For a one-bed studio apartment, the rent per calendar month costs anywhere between £1,700 and £2,817.

Luke and Siannise have a two-bed studio apartment which comes at a much higher cost. Two-bed apartments at Embassy Gardens range in price from £2,275 to £4,767.

The apartment which most closely resembles Luke and Siannise’s in size and layout can be viewed here. It costs £3,500 pcm to rent.

SEE ALSO: Which Love Island couples are still together in 2020?

Inside Luke and Siannise’s London apartment

Siannise and Luke have a studio apartment with one main bedroom and en suite bathroom, a kitchen, a living-dining area, plus a balcony.

Embassy Gardens also has access to a swimming pool and spa, two gyms, and a residents cinema.

So, doesn’t sound like too bad of a first apartment then!

luke and siannise’s apartment vlog 🥺🥺🥺 my 2020 love island winners fr — 𝓅. (@stfupreet) June 11, 2020

WATCH LOVE ISLAND AUSTRALIA THIS JUNE 2020 ON ITV2

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK