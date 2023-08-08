Spoilers: Emily and Harrison on Love Island USA received the lowest votes. However, many are convinced it’s down to the couple not getting enough air time. Let’s look at Emily and Harrison’s Instagram pages to get the tea…

Shockingly, fans were expecting Destiny and Bergie to be the ones at the bottom. However, it was Emily and Harrison who ended up being eliminated and now, we’re all eager to see their blossoming romance. So, where are they now?

Emily and Harrison on Love Island

Harrison was a bombshell who stole Emily’s heart when he walked into Love Island USA. However, they were both dumped from the island after receiving the least amount of votes, despite fans demanding they got more airtime.

While Harrison and Emily were interested in each other, their elimination was partly due to Emily not exploring other connections. It was up to the islanders to decide who they would dump and they were both in the bottom four.

The islanders felt Emily was too comfortable when she got to the villa and didn’t test out enough connections or get to know more people. After Harrison walked in on the July 21 episode, they have been interested in each other.

Fans demanded more airtime

Several viewers are not happy about Emily and Harrison’s elimination. One fan told Emily on Instagram: “So mad they voted you off!!!!” Another penned in her comments: “Duude u were the baddest, how did they vote you off.”

Before they were dumped off the island, fans shared how they didn’t get much airtime. A Reddit thread was started which said, “It’s literally all physical and they barely ever get air time and when they do, they’re with another couple.”

A fan penned: “I don’t think Emily is going to make it past this vote unless Harrison can get the guys to save her. Harrison’s pretty privilege might get him through this vote and if so he’ll run wild in Casa.”

Harrison’s Instagram post-villa

Harrison confessed he’ll be staying in the US instead of going back to Australia, which is good news for Emily. However, he has kept quiet on his Instagram after Love Island while Emily posted a pic leaving with Harrison.

His last post was uploaded before he entered as a bombshell. He wrote, “Sorry I’ll be MIA for a while, I’ve been cast away on @loveislandusa #wishmeluck #heartofgold #lightingcouldstrike.” Harrison edited the caption a day ago.

