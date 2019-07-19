University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

This year’s contestants on Love Island seem to be far from the usual crowd.

There are more Instagram influencers, professional athletes, models and business moguls on the show than ever before. And in this season, most contestants experienced minor fame before entering the villa.

Most of the ex-Islanders have scored major sponsorship and promotional contracts with brands such as Boohoo and Missguided. They also have gone on to create their own brands, such as Kaz Crossley’s ‘Kaz Bands’ or work on other reality TV series.

So it’s highly likely that your net worth will rocket after appearing on Love Island, whether you had a lot to begin with or not!

But how much is pro boxer Tommy Fury currently worth? We’ve done some digging into the Love Island star’s net worth.

Tommy Fury: Net worth

Before appearing on the hit ITV reality series, Tommy Fury was just commencing his boxing career.

Aged just 20-years-old, Tommy had fought and won only two fights since he started professionally boxing in December 2018.

With a box rec of 2-0 under his belt, Dreshare.com estimate Tommy’s net worth at $150,000 which equates to £118,143.

Salaries of professional boxers per fight vary greatly, depending on what contracts they are under. So it’s hard to pinpoint Tommy Fury’s exact net worth.

While his salary may be one of the highest in the villa, his net worth pales in comparison to older brother Tyson Fury. He’s estimated at $40million!

Tommy’s net worth post-Love Island

We bet there are a few brands who have their eye on Tommy Fury.

Sponsored Instagram posts are now a regular feature of the app, but for the celebs who get sponsored for said posts they can earn up to tens of thousands for one picture.

Considering that Tommy could be sponsored by a variety of brands, from clothing to sportswear and fitness, his net worth looks like its about to skyrocket.

Could Tommy join the ex-Islanders such as Kem Cetinay and Olivia Buckland who are worth in the millions? We think so!

Love Island 2019: Who is the richest Islander?

This year there are quite a few Islanders with a lot of money already under their belt.

Casa Amor entry Ovie Soko – who has become one of the most loved Islanders since his entry – has a salary estimated over $100,000. This is thanks to his career as a professional basketball player and some occasional modelling.

But it is not the athletes or influencers who seem to have the most wealth in the villa, but late entry Bombshell Francesca Allen.

Francesca already seems to be living the life of a millionaire and it’s not unusual for her to drop £3500 on a Louis Vuitton bag like it’s nothing.

She co-owns the Bonnie & Clyde boutique with her sister Claudia Allen and the two spend their time between Selfridges and Claridges and hopping on private jets to the south of France – lucky them!

