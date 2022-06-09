FIRST LOOK - Bombshells Ekin-Su and Afia cause major stir in Love Island villa













Love Island’s first two lady bombshells have made their way into the villa, and it’s already kicking off. From Ekin-Su dancing on Gemma’s man Davide, to Afia laying it on thick with Indiyah’s beau Ikenna, all the drams incoming…

When the ITV2 dating series brings in fresh sauce, the question is whether any OG islanders will turn their heads. Liam, who was recently made single when Davide picked Gemma, was picked by the public to date both Afia and Ekin-Su.

If you thought that was awkward enough, it gets worse. Ekin-Su reveals she isn’t in the villa to find girlfriends, while Afia pulls Ikenna for a chat. Plus, Amber states that if the newbies are a “b*tch”, they won’t get the “nice Amber”.

LOVE ISLAND: Ekin-Su’s age makes her perfect for ‘Italian snack’ Davide

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep4 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Afia, Liam and Ekin-Su enter the villa. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]

Ekin-Su and Afia cause villa stir

Ekin-Su and Afia make a striking entrance when they walk into the villa with their hands around Liam. It comes after he was voted by the public to go on dates with both bombshells, where he complimented them heavily.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liam says: “It’s a massive booster, definitely what I needed, I am buzzing now, I can’t wait to meet the girls.” Afia and Ekin-Su await Liam’s arrival in the candle-lit courtyard and first up is Afia.

Liam is quick to compliment the new arrival saying: “I like your vibe, you’re just a laugh, a bubbly, outgoing girl and that’s exactly what I want.” Gemma who?!

Then when he heads over to Ekin-Su for their date, she boosts his ego by saying: “You’ve got really nice eyes, the colour of the sea, almost like you can kind of swim in it and get lost.” She later adds that his eyes are “hypnotising” her.

😵 FIRST LOOK 😵



Seasonal girlfriends move over, Ekin-Su isn't here for you! She's wasting no time getting to know the boys… who will be top of her list? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZXs5M3QSFE — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 9, 2022

Afia has eyes for Indiyah’s beau

It’s not just Gemma’s ex Liam who feels the girls could be a challenge to their Love Island experience. Indiyah is also feeling the tension when Afia makes a move on her man Ikenna, admitting that she feels a bit “territorial”.

Plus, Davide and Luca are seriously impressed with the new girls. Indiyah tells Dami that she questioned why Ikenna and Afia were laughing so much, before she admitted she wasn’t going to show how she felt.

Later in the Beach Hut, Indiyah says:

Those thoughts and feelings don’t come from nowhere. So obviously that did make me realise there is a bit of attraction there between me and Ikenna so I guess you could say that my territorial side jumped out just a tiny bit!

afia the girls don’t even want their man themselves x #loveisland — Tee (@5x_tee) June 7, 2022

OMG: Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti is a successful company director

Amber gets ready for beef

When Ekin-Su told the other girl islanders that she is in the villa to find love, rather than make new girlfriend friendships, the others didn’t take it lightly. Paige admitted in the beach hut that they are rattled by the newbies.

Elsewhere, the girls discuss the arrival of the new girls. Gemma says: “I am confident in myself. I know what I want and nine times out of ten, I do get what I want but this could be the one time difference.”

Amber says: “I am still happy to get to know them, I am not going to be a b*tch, but be a b*tch to me and you ain’t gonna get the nice Amber, a storm is about to begin.”

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK