FIRST LOOK - Bombshells Ekin-Su and Afia cause major stir in Love Island villa

Love Island’s first two lady bombshells have made their way into the villa, and it’s already kicking off. From Ekin-Su dancing on Gemma’s man Davide, to Afia laying it on thick with Indiyah’s beau Ikenna, all the drams incoming…
When the ITV2 dating series brings in fresh sauce, the question is whether any OG islanders will turn their heads. Liam, who was recently made single when Davide picked Gemma, was picked by the public to date both Afia and Ekin-Su.
If you thought that was awkward enough, it gets worse. Ekin-Su reveals she isn’t in the villa to find girlfriends, while Afia pulls Ikenna for a chat. Plus, Amber states that if the newbies are a “b*tch”, they won’t get the “nice Amber”.
Ekin-Su and Afia cause villa stir
Ekin-Su and Afia make a striking entrance when they walk into the villa with their hands around Liam. It comes after he was voted by the public to go on dates with both bombshells, where he complimented them heavily.
Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liam says: “It’s a massive booster, definitely what I needed, I am buzzing now, I can’t wait to meet the girls.” Afia and Ekin-Su await Liam’s arrival in the candle-lit courtyard and first up is Afia.
Liam is quick to compliment the new arrival saying: “I like your vibe, you’re just a laugh, a bubbly, outgoing girl and that’s exactly what I want.” Gemma who?!
Then when he heads over to Ekin-Su for their date, she boosts his ego by saying: “You’ve got really nice eyes, the colour of the sea, almost like you can kind of swim in it and get lost.” She later adds that his eyes are “hypnotising” her.
Afia has eyes for Indiyah’s beau
It’s not just Gemma’s ex Liam who feels the girls could be a challenge to their Love Island experience. Indiyah is also feeling the tension when Afia makes a move on her man Ikenna, admitting that she feels a bit “territorial”.
Plus, Davide and Luca are seriously impressed with the new girls. Indiyah tells Dami that she questioned why Ikenna and Afia were laughing so much, before she admitted she wasn’t going to show how she felt.
Later in the Beach Hut, Indiyah says:
Those thoughts and feelings don’t come from nowhere. So obviously that did make me realise there is a bit of attraction there between me and Ikenna so I guess you could say that my territorial side jumped out just a tiny bit!
Amber gets ready for beef
When Ekin-Su told the other girl islanders that she is in the villa to find love, rather than make new girlfriend friendships, the others didn’t take it lightly. Paige admitted in the beach hut that they are rattled by the newbies.
Elsewhere, the girls discuss the arrival of the new girls. Gemma says: “I am confident in myself. I know what I want and nine times out of ten, I do get what I want but this could be the one time difference.”
Amber says: “I am still happy to get to know them, I am not going to be a b*tch, but be a b*tch to me and you ain’t gonna get the nice Amber, a storm is about to begin.”
