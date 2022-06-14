FIRST LOOK - Love Island bombshells Jay Younger and Remi Lambert enter the villa













Love Island series 8 is into its second week now and it has already been a whirlwind of emotions. To say the least. In tonight’s episode, we are set to see two new bombshell boys enter the villa. Jay Younger and Remi Lambert are set to make their mark in the villa and it’s safe to say they are both quite the catch.

Reality Titbit has the details on the two new boys including Jay’s claim to fame and Remi’s past dates in Paris, yes you heard that right! Check it out.

Meet new islander Jay Younger

Jay is a 28-year-old investment analyst from Edinburgh who says he is joining the villa to find someone he can have fun with. Jay thinks he will be a catch in the villa and said:

I think I genuinely have what most females want. I’ve got a good job, I think I am a good-looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine. Jay Younger, Love Island

Jay says he has an “unpredictable” dating history and hopefully we will get to see a bit of this unpredictability in the villa. Younger also mentioned that he is very competitive and said he “wouldn’t be afraid to go after a girl if I wanted them.”

Much like Gemma Owen, Jay also has a famous figure in his family. When asked if he has any claims to fame, he said:

My grandad played for Liverpool and he was captain of Scotland back in the 1950s. He was in the hall of fame for Liverpool and he was in the hall of fame for Hibernian F.C. Jay Younger, Love Island

Jay Younger. ITV Press Pack

Meet new islander Remi Lambert

Remi is a 22-year-old model from Manchester looking for that Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury kind of love. When asked why he wanted to join Love Island, he said it’s because he wants something like they have.

When asked what he would bring to the villa, Remi said:

I feel like I’m going to bring the goofy vibe, the fun vibe that everyone needs and the chilled person that everyone can talk to if anything is wrong. Remi Lambert, Love Island

In terms of why he is single Remi says he is very picky when it comes to women and he likes his girls to be “at least 5 foot 10 inches.” The model is also very family-oriented and wants this from whoever he ends up dating.

Remi is a true hopeless romantic and once took a girl on a date to Paris after just two weeks of knowing her. The new islander is ready to find the girl of his dreams who he can always take to Paris.

Recently I’ve been going on a lot of dates but I feel like now it’s time to find something more serious. Remi Lambert, Love Island

ITV Press Pack

When does Aftersun start?

Love Island‘s companion programme, Love Island: Aftersun, launches its first episode of 2022 on Sunday, June 12th.

The show kicks off at 10 pm and lasts an hour and five minutes.

Laura Whitmore presents the Aftersun show, and each week, she’s joined by a celebrity panel that gives their opinions on all the latest goings-on in the villa.

