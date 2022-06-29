FIRST LOOK - Love Island stars start to sweat as villa heats up with another recoupling













Last night saw the Love Islanders put on their best moves for the strip tease challenge and now, several girls are torn over which boy to recouple with, while others are laying all their cards on the table.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s Love Island episode, the contestants are faced with another dramatic recoupling while Ekin-Su finds herself in a sticky situation over which boy is worthy of her commitment.

Elsewhere, Paige and Jacques have a heart-to-heart as he apologises for his actions last night.

The guys patch things up with their girls

Following last night’s racy challenge, which saw Dami and Andrew get hot under the collar over girls other than their partners, the boys attempted to make amends by cooking Indiyah and Tasha a homemade breakfast.

They say that a way into a man’s heart is through his stomach, but it seemingly works for girls too. “My heart is racing for this pancake, you deffo made up, you deffo made up for yourselves,” says Indiyah.

A recoupling is on the horizon

Ekin-Su receives the recoupling text and it’s the girls with the power tonight.

With Jay, Charlie, and Davide to choose from, the Essex actress is stuck on her next move and confides in Gemma about Davide.

“Do you think he is interested in me?” she asks, to which Gemma admits it’ll take a while for things to reach the honeymoon phase. “I think he is but it will be a longer process, there still definitely is chemistry. Everyone can see it.”

Ekin-Su later takes to the Beach Hut to straighten out her thoughts: “I have these three boys in front of me, all of them have given me something great. Charlie is amazing, I’m myself with him- everything flows, nothing is forced. Jay obviously there’s a very big sexual chemistry with him, then you have Davide who we did start something… what do I do?”

Who will she couple with up? Fans are loving the Ekin-Su and Davide situation.

Meanwhile, Danica is wasting no time in telling Jay her intentions, but will he reciprocate the feeling?

“If I’m honest, you were in my top three when I first came in, looks wise, so it’s not like I’d be completely closed off to being in a couple with yourself. I think it’s important for me to let you know that you’re somebody that I would consider,” she says.

Antigoni gets confused over Davide and Jay

Danica and Ekin-Su may have some competition because it looks like Antigoni has her eyes on Jay and Davide.

“With Davide, I’m super comfortable – we really get along. Whatever it ended up being, it would be authentic,” she admits.

As for Jay, she says: “There was an initial attraction there but obviously I came in as this whole saga with Paige was unravelling and now he’s turned round in the last few days and is like I want to get to know you on a more romantic level. Part of me would like to get to know Jay still…”

Who will end up with Jay? Danica or Antigoni?

What happened last night?

The contestants turned up the heat in yesterday’s episode as the girls and boys attempted to raise the heart rates of the opposite gender.

Gemma Owen managed to conquer three boys: Jay, Luca, and ex-boyfriend Jacques, though things got a little awkward between Tasha and Andrew, who have been coupled since the start.

While Andrew had the biggest effect on Tasha, it was Danica who raised Andrew’s heart rate the most, leaving the blonde bombshell feeling a little embarrassed. “It would’ve been nice if it was vice versa,” she admitted.

Luca tried to save the day with “That’s alright, at least it was one of you.” No Luca, that definitely wasn’t the point here.

