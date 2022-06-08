











Spoilers: Uh oh, a love triangle has already formed! Gemma tells Liam her feelings for him haven’t changed despite Davide choosing to couple up with her, and still wants to chat to her initial Love Island partner.

By the first episode of Love Island‘s latest season, Gemma was open with the other female Islanders and said she’d usually go for someone taller than Liam. She then revealed to Davide that she likes “tall, dark and handsome” men.

Ring any bells? Well, the “Italian snack” instantly caught Gemma’s eye when he walked in. Now, they have officially coupled up, leaving Liam single. If you’re thinking poor Liam, don’t worry – Gemma made him feel a little better…

Gemma’s feelings for Liam

Most Love Island viewers thought Gemma had practically forgotten about Liam and placed all her baskets into Davide’s. Speaking at the fire pit with Gemma, Liam says: “Tomorrow is a new day – I’ve got work to do!”

Gemma says: “Me being in a couple with him hasn’t changed how I feel about you. I still want to chat to you. It’s still early days. But I can imagine it’s not a nice situation to be in.”

Liam says: “You’re still at the top of my tree! I’ve got a good feeling about you. You are girlfriend material, the way you are and the way you carry yourself.” However, Davide seems to have the same idea about Gemma…

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Gemma says: “Me and Davide are now a couple which I’m quite excited about. I’m really happy and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him a bit more and seeing where it goes.”

In the Beach Hut, Davide says: “I feel really happy with how things have been tonight. I’m now in a couple with Gemma and I’m really happy that she actually felt the same as me. I feel like there is something good between us.”

i’m dying at that scene after davidé chooses gemma and everyone just sits there till Liam gets a text 😭 #LoveIsland — sad girls club✨ (@Swanlak3Mafia) June 8, 2022

The first date is officially here, and what better duo to have theirs than the first stars of the recoupling?! Gemma sports a black swimsuit and denim shorts, while Davide looks effortlessly cool in an airy shirt and white trousers.

Both hiding their eyes with dark shades – for dramatic effect, perhaps?! – they head off on the date, where they cheers glasses and talk about how their connection is going so far. And it’s only been 24 hours.

Speaking in the Beach Hut ahead of her date with Davide, Gemma says: “Hopefully we can have another good chat and I can find out a bit more about him and have that good energy.”

The pair head out of the Villa and arrive at a picturesque location for their date where they’ll be making their own lemonade. Talk soon turns to marriage. Davide asks: “Do you want to get married? Have you ever thought about it?”

Gemma says: “Yeah definitely. I’d like to get married and I want to have kids.” Davide asks her how many, before she reveals that she wants four children. He responds by saying he was sure about his decision…

She reacts by telling him: “With Liam, I’ve told him that I’ll still have chats with him and get to know him a bit more. I also told him I have more of an initial attraction to you than I do for him. I do think you’re a nice genuine guy.”

Fans react to recoupling

When Davide chose Gemma in the show’s first recoupling of the season, fans couldn’t believe it. Most were shocked about their age difference, as Michael Owen’s daughter is 19, while the Italian “snack” is 27 years old.

Now, everyone is hoping for some drama, and it’s certainly on the way as Liam is left single. However, Gemma is keeping her options open by sitting down for a chat with him after the recoupling.

A fan wrote: “Well I could not be even more Team Liam now if I tried. Go away Gemma and Davide.”

Another reacted: “Ekin-Su and Davide are coupling up I reckon which will leave Liam with the deciding vote. Here’s hoping he dumps Gemma.”

“Gemma and Davide won’t last. He’ll be grafting with Ekin Su and Afia this time tomorrow. At least Liam can move on now,” a viewer responded to the recoupling, agreeing with most that they don’t have high hopes for the pair.

Liam watching Davide couple up with Gemma#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/c0oia2EsfT — David Patterson (@DPatz13) June 8, 2022

