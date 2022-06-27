FIRST LOOK - Gemma fumes at Ekin-Su making 'drama' as Love Island villa heats up













Love Island fans won’t be able to turn away after drama unfolds between Gemma and Ekin-Su after a ‘private’ reading is passed around the group.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s Love Island episode we see Gemma row with Ekin-Su as she accuses her of “making drama” which could affect her chances with Luca.

Dami and Gemma have a heart-to-heart as he tries to work out where her head is at in the villa.

‘I feel like you’re still open’

He predicts that Gemma is “still open” if someone new came in that was “100%” her, compared to where he feels Luca is.

Dami says: “You’re happy with Luca right now. I feel like it would take a lot for your head to turn but there is a small chance that it probably could if someone really came in that was 100% you.

“I feel like that is where the confusion would probably come for you because we’re not here to play games. I feel like you’re still open in a sense, probably more open than Luca.”

Gemma admits “Yeah, that was quite impressive. I don’t think you’re that far wrong.”

Dami says their honest talk in the Love Island villa should stay between them, but Ekin-Su passes on the ‘reading’ to Paige and Jacques, who let the cat out of the bag with Luca.

“You’ve made drama over nothing!”

After it comes back to Gemma that Ekin-Su discussed it with other Love Islanders, she confronts her.

Gemma says: “You have started this, you’ve made drama over nothing!”

She adds: “You had no right to say that and knew that was going to cause s***.”

Ekin-Su claims it’s “not a big deal”. But will fans see them bury the hatchet after the row? And will Ekin-Su’s stirring cause problems with Gemma and Luca?

What happened on Love Island last night?

In last night’s episode, we saw Dami and Indiyah get to know each other better on their first date. The duo, who are finally coupled up, were sent to enjoy alone time by the Love Island gods.

During their one-on-one, Indiyah made it clear that she’s happy with how things are going for the pair.

She said: “People have come and gone in the villa but we’ve both been here the whole time so it’s like, sometimes it’s right in front of you.”

Dami asked if she believes her head could be turned, but Indiyah responded by saying although it’s early days, she’s happy with Dami.

She explained: “I’m getting to know you and I’m genuinely happy. You make me laugh, you make me smile.”

Dami quizzed: “Why is this so easy?”

Indiyah answered: “Do you think everything is just falling into place perfectly?”

Dami said: “Yeah but like, too perfect to be honest like, it just feels too perfect.”

