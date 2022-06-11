











As of June 6th, the nation’s favourite dating show is officially back on our screens and brings with it a batch of new singletons ready for a summer they’ll never forget. Love Island season 8 is in full swing and many of the show’s contestants actually seem to be looking for true love this year, one thing’s for sure – Ekin-Su isn’t looking to make seasonal girlfriends.

From Luca’s tattoos to Liam’s premature exit, Davide stealing all the boys’ thunder and Ekin-Su’s determination to get the man she wants, there have been many meme-able Love Island moments of season 8 so far. One thing that has been the source of more memes than anything else, though, is the fact that Gemma Owen’s dad is former footballer Michael Owen. So, let’s take a look at the many times she’s dropped the bait that her dad is famous but the Islanders never quite caught on.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Gemma reveals that her surname is Owen

Early on during Love Island season 8, talk turned to surnames, and Gemma told the group that her last name was Owen.

After some pauses, no one of the Islanders caught on that Gemma is the daughter of a former pro footballer.

Gemma went on to ask the other Islanders their surnames and villa life resumed as normal after she said that Luca’s surname ‘Bish’ was “unfortunate“.

This moment was obviously very much meme-worthy and tonnes of viewers took to TikTok and Twitter to have a giggle at the surname chat.

OMG: Love Island’s Luca causes chaos on Twitter with Winston Churchill tattoo

Luca and Gemma talk football on the terrace

After Gemma’s surname chat didn’t quite end up in the big Michael Owen reveal, it seemed like she wanted to get the dad chat going again when she and Luca went for a private talk on the terrace.

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Luca was more interested in telling Gemma he wanted to kiss her but Gemma was busy drawing parallels between Luca and her dad as they apparently both love football and racing – and did we mention football?

Lots of Love Island fans took to Twitter following the terrace talk with many finding it hilarious that Gemma still didn’t get to reveal who her dad is.

gemma waiting to mention her dad plays football #loveisland pic.twitter.com/HW4ZU1M2xM — laine (@bbyyblu1) June 6, 2022

Gemma waiting for someone to ask who her dad is #loveisland pic.twitter.com/3zooSUY5q8 — E 🤍 (@ebu_ojo) June 6, 2022

Fans say Gemma’s ex arrives to break the news

At the end of episode 5, it was revealed that Gemma Owen’s ex, Jacques O’Neill, is set to enter the Love Island villa and fans have got their theories on why Jacques has been chosen as the next Islander to join the show.

Lots of people have tweeted that they think Jacques will be the Islander to reveal that Michael Owen is indeed Gemma’s dad.

One fan tweeted: “Can we deep that Gemma’s ex is gonna tell everyone who Gemma’s dad is before her“.

NO WAY: Love Island 2022 drinking game involves sipping each time Gemma mentions her dad

gemma realising that now that her ex is coming in, her dad’s identity will finally be revealed #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZXml9Vs3iX — zaria (@yooo11__) June 10, 2022

I can’t believe they’re bringing in Gemma’s ex to reveal that Michael Owen is her dad because no one’s asking 😭😭😭 #LoveIsland — 𝙓𝙓𝙓𝙑𝙄𝙄.🇧🇷 (@IA37__) June 10, 2022

Love Island Director :



“Has anyone asked who Gemma’s dad is yet?!”



Love island producer :



“No not yet”



Love island Director:



“BRING IN THE EX!!” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TycgsmC6Gs — Mark 'SPARKY' Adams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇭 (@Sparkyadams55) June 11, 2022

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK