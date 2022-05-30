Love Island star Gemma Owen's Instagram proves she's no one-trick pony













Cue the mirage of abs on show, bikinis galore, glam on point and wandering eyes, Love Island is back on ITV2 in 2022 and there’s a brand new batch of contestants ready to have the summer of a lifetime. Kicking off on June 6th, Love Island returns for its eighth season and the villa is set to be filled with influencers, models and more.

Indiyah Polak and rumoured contestant Zach Hartman are already established fashion models in the industry and Swansea’s Paige Thorne is a bubbly paramedic. Next up on the list of Islanders is someone very Dani Dyer esq as she also has a famous father. Let’s get to know Love Island 2022’s Gemma Owen – her Instagram proves she’s no one-trick pony.

International dressage rider Gemma is trading in her riding boots to score a strapping lad 😍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JzRRmsDnS5 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

Who is Gemma Owen?

Former professional footballer Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma Owen, is set to enter the Love Island villa in 2022.

She’s 19 years old and hails from Chester.

Gemma is an international dressage rider and a business owner. She’s been doing dressage since she was 11 years old and owns OG Beachwear – which couldn’t be more apt for a Love Island contestant!

NO WAY: Revolution x Love Island makeup collection includes brow gel, lip gloss and eye palettes

Love Island: Gemma’s Instagram explored

Before even setting foot in Love Island‘s Mallorcan villa, Gemma Owen has an Instagram following of almost 45K.

She writes in her IG bio that she’s an international horse rider for Great Britain and also tags her swimwear brand, OG Beachwear, too.

When she’s not representing the UK horse riding, it looks like Gemma is a fan of wining and dining and looking extremely glam on the ‘gram. She often shares holiday snaps, photos with her family and she appears to look very much at home in a bikini, so Love Island should be plain sailing for Gemma.

Gemma Owen says her mum is her ‘best mate’

While Gemma’s father is famous former footballer, Michael Owen, her mother is Louise Bonsall.

The 19-year-old Love Island star has taken to the ‘gram to share snaps with her mum and show her appreciation for her on more than one occasion and wrote in a post in February 2021 that her mum is her “best mate“.

She also wished her mother a Happy Birthday in 2022 on Instagram and said that Louise was her “rock”.

Follow Gemma on Instagram @gemowen_1.

OMG: Zach Hartman’s shirtless IG page has ‘rumoured Love Island star’ written all over it

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 FROM MONDAY JUNE 6TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK