Fans say Gemma is donning 'x' necklace worth thousands on Love Island

It’s no secret that, as the daughter of Michael Owen, Gemma’s going to have some cash to splash on jewellery, so let’s take a look at where her necklace and bracelets are from and whether there’s a dupe out there that we can get…

Gemma Owen’s ‘x’ necklace on Love Island

Love Island fans have been taking to Twitter since season 8 first began to ask where they can get their hands on a necklace like Gemma’s.

One person tweeted: “All I wanna know is where is gemma’s necklace/ bracelets from”.

Another said: “Can we talk about how gorgeous Gemma’s necklace is”.

Fans say Gemma’s necklace is worth thousands

Judging by Twitter, Gemma’s necklace has been the talk of the town and some people are suggesting that her jewellery comes in at a mere £40,000.

Gemma’s necklace is reportedly a piece from The Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. X’s & O’s Necklace Bracelet Combination.

A similar necklace can be purchased online for around £20K.

One Love Island fan wrote: “I learned today that this necklace Gemma is wearing is worth around £40k (vintage Tiffany)”.

Another said: I like Luca and Gemma but I hope they don’t win cause this girl is wearing a £40,000 necklace on her neck that’s almost the prize money.”

More Twitter users said that Gemma’s necklace was worth £20,000 rather than £40K, writing: “I really wanted Gemma’s necklace on Love Island until I found out it costs a humble $20k.”

Buy a necklace like Gemma’s without the hefty price tag

It doesn’t appear that Gemma’s exact necklace is available to purchase online. Plus, if it was, fans would be forking out thousands to buy one, so let’s take a look at some other options to recreate Love Islander Gemma’s look.

Fans can head over to eBay where there are some similar vintage Tiffany necklaces for sale, but they still come in at around £6K.

A Tory Burch necklace, ‘Women’s Metallic Roxanne Chain Short Necklace’, for just over £200 may give a similar look as Gemma’s and that can be purchased through Lyst online.

Etsy also sells gold chokers and necklaces which come in at a much more affordable rate.

Gemma’s bracelets

While in the Love Island villa, fans have also spotted that Gemma Owen is wearing a stack of gold bracelets.

Her wristwear looks very similar to ChloBo bracelets and one Twitter user thinks that Gemma’s opted for the ‘gold stack’.

ChloBo creates handmade stacking jewellery and a gold stack like Gemma’s would set you back around £200. See the bracelets online here.

