











Gemma Owen has entered the Love Island villa, and since the first day, boldly stated that she keeps horses in her house. Little do the other contestants know – yet – that her dad is a famous footballer who owns a mansion.

When Gemma was coupled up with Liam, he was shocked to hear about how she keeps horses. The 19-year-old dressage star was also questioned on whether she’s dated a footballer, but she still didn’t let on about her dad’s job.

The ITV2 star’s dad, Michael Owen, has a huge mansion large enough to house a dozen horses, as well as his car collection. So just where does he live and what’s Gemma’s home like in the outside world?

Michael Owen lives in Wales

Michael and Louise bought Lower Soughton Manor in Flintshire, North Wales, in 2001, where they had their wedding afterparty. Since then, they’ve been owners of the £4 million home considered a Grade II listed manor house.

Surrounded by 42 acres of countryside, the mansion has a putting green, and even once featured on the ITV show Through the Keyhole with cameras filming around the kitchen and living spaces.

Show host Keith Lemon said it was one of the most impressive houses that had ever appeared on the show, reports the Daily Post, with a private gym, heated indoor swimming pool and hot tub – all overlooked by a waterfall feature!

Gemma keeps horses at home

Born and raised in Wales like Michael, Gemma’s passion for horses comes from her mother. Louise often rescues horses, and keeps them in the grounds at their home, while he has a space to keep cars.

Gemma helps to look after them and even has her own horse, Sirius Black, which she dances on for work. When she revealed she keeps 12 horses to Liam, who the public had her couple up with, he said her “house much be pretty big”.

She lives at home with her siblings, Emily, Jessica and James. All 12 horses and her three dogs fit as they have stables for Michael’s famous racehorses, two additional cottages, two flats, a coach house, extensions and three greenhouses!

The Love Island star’s net worth

Gemma is reportedly set to follow in Molly Mae‘s £4.5million footsteps as the richest Love Island contestant, according to Daily Mail. Her dad Michael has a net worth of around $50 million (or about £40 million) according to The Richest.

As a professional footballer, Owen played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Stoke City, and the England national team. He had an extensive career, and in 2001, Owen won the Ballon d’Or.

Three years later, he was named by Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living players. As his daughter who already owns two businesses, Gemma is the owner of swimwear brand OG Beachwear, which she created in 2020.

She also opened another company in May, ahead of her villa fame. She named the firm OG Promotions, which has a goal of representing different media, but was told by her father that he is “not funding this [her company].”

