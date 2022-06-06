











Gemma Owen is heading into the glamorous Love Island villa, but the truth is she has familial links to fame already. Everyone knows about her famous dad Michael already, but just who is her mom (and bestie) Louise?

This season includes a fishmonger, shisha bar owner and an estate agent – to name just a few of the 2022 contestants. Gemma, on the other hand, is a dressage star and swimwear designer, who was first shown love by her ‘rents.

Putting aside her career choices, she is now hoping to find love on the ITV2 dating show. So just who helped bring her up when it comes to family life? We already know her dad is famous for football, so let’s get to know her mum.

Photo by Indigo/Getty Images

Meet Gemma Owen’s mum

Gemma’s mum Louise Bonsall is a mum-of-four to three girls, including Emily and Jessica. She also has a son called James, all of who she shares with husband and former footballer Michael.

Born and raised in Wales like Michael, Gemma’s passion for horses comes from her mother. Louise often rescues horses, and keeps them in the grounds at their home, while he has a space to keep cars.

Louise first picked up her love for riding at the age of seven, but suffered from horrible injuries in 2004 after a bad accident, as per OK. She was riding a horse named Isobelle when she fell off after it reared up and landed on her.

Louise broke her back in two places, and her hip and pelvis in five places, meaning she had to spend weeks at the Countess of Chester Hospital. She is now a patron at Thoroughbred Rehabilitation Centre, which cares for horses.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

The Love Island star calls mum her ‘rock’

Although Gemma hasn’t shared any pictures with her famous dad, she’s closer than ever to mum Louise. She’s described her as her “rock” and considers her as her “best mate.”

From bikini-clad holidays to meals out, Gemma and Louise are more friends than a mother-daughter duo. Two of Mrs. Owen’s Instagram highlights feature Dubai and Ibiza, so she’s still living it up like her Love Island child!

Gemma told The Mirror that her mum’s bit of advice was, ‘Gem, remember to keep it classy’.” However, the contestant knows her parents trust her “not to do anything to embarrass them.”

Michael and Louise’s marriage

Michael and Louise first met in 1984, when they attended the same primary school. The childhood sweethearts tied the knot in 2005, before going onto have four children together – including Gemma!

Their 17-year marriage has involved several trips abroad, as well as to the UK’s racing events like Royal Ascot. It all started when they first laid eyes on each other at Hawarden High School in Flintshire, Wales.

The footballer proposed to Louise on Valentine’s Day in 2004, the same day as her birthday. Michael and Louise also bought Lower Soughton Manor in Flintshire, North Wales, where they originally wanted to get married.

Instead, they said their vows at Carden Park Hotel in Chester, Cheshire, after they were informed that if a licence was granted for a marriage ceremony, the venue must be made available for other weddings for three years.

