'Guys who watch Love Island' meme unpicked - what does it mean?

Whenever a reality TV series hits our screens, Love Island Twitter goes in, from rating a contestant’s looks, to going to town on show memes.

Like previous seasons, viewers have began the ‘guys who watch Love Island’ memes, to make references to males who tune into the dating show.

‘Guys who watch Love Island’: What is it?

The ‘guys who watch Love Island’ memes refer to men who watch the reality TV dating show, and the stereotype of them.

There has been talk around whether men can watch Love Island over the last few years – and there has even been a Reddit discussion about it.

One Reddit user wrote: “No not allowed. Must have a vagina. It’s in the rules and I don’t make them.”

Another viewer disagreed, and said: “Anyone of any gender can watch anything they want. Case closed.”

Since these opinions began, many social media users have created memes which form the typical stereotype of males watching the show.

Spare a thought for the men of the world stuck watching #LoveIsland tonight instead of #FRASUI #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/8DsWJrDxdw — Pearse (@evertonian6) June 28, 2021

WATCH: Can you watch Love Island live on ITV Hub?

‘Guys who watch Love Island’ meme explored

The Love Island memes are generally everywhere, including the reference to guys who watch the series.

Looking through them, it appears that Twitter users seem to think the males watching have been roped into it by their girlfriends.

Many of the latest memes talk about pitying men who had to miss some of the Euros this year, to tune into Love Island instead.

Others have said that males who watch the series are stereotyped as being heavily looked after by their girlfriends.

This is how men kiss who watch love island pic.twitter.com/jOdhGlSZOP — Alan hoey (@Yuggahoey) June 29, 2021

How men get carried to bed when they turn over the football to watch love island with their mrs #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JocDfzq8aC — James English (@jamesenglish0) June 28, 2021

No one:



Guys who watch love island: pic.twitter.com/2JQBoy7jle — ਰ (@the_Raz_) July 10, 2019

Other Love Island memes

After just one episode, Twitter was filling up with #LoveIsland memes.

They ranged from Faye stepping forward for Aaron, only for him to choose Shannon despite forgetting her name, to Jake filming a toe being sucked.

And then the classic voice note scene during episode 1, when Chloe Burrows announced her arrival via a recording on Toby’s phone.

faye”He couldn’t remember her name it’s a red flag”

Brad “the one on the blue”

Faye:

#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TPDxDPYVp3 — Sophie (@Plainsophie) June 28, 2021

