Love Island fans beg that the 'Davide leaving the villa' rumours aren't true













‘Has Davide left Love Island?’ – It’s the question on every fan’s lips following the shock departure of Jacques O’Neill during the 2022 series. The ‘Davide leaving’ rumours are flying around the internet this July but let’s take a closer look at whether the Love Island star really has packed up his bags or if he’s still sunning himself in the Majorcan villa.

Davide Sanclimenti was the first bombshell to walk through the Love Island doors in series 8 and since his arrival, the dubbed ‘Italian Stallion’ has garnered fans up and down the country. Davide is currently coupled up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu but now viewers are fearing that Davide has left Love Island due to a recent spat with her…

Has Davide left Love Island?

No, Davide megafans can breathe a sigh of relief as there are no official reports from ITV that he has left Love Island.

The response to the rumours from Davide’s fans has shown that he’s clearly a loved member of the show. Some tweeted that this series would be “finished” if Davide were to leave.

Many tweeted that they didn’t believe the rumours, given that the source is a random online account. One wrote: “Can I ask what part of this looks remotely genuine to you? I know it’s come from the official Love Island Pet Store but…”

Why are people saying Davide left Love Island?

On Wednesday night’s (July 13th) episode of Love Island, things got heated between Davide and Ekin-Su. Since Adam Collard joined the show, Davide suggested that Ekin was showing an interest in him, and he wasn’t happy about it.

The episode was oozing uncertainty as fellow Islander Paige was also expressing sadness over her former partner, Jacques, leaving.

As per Chronicle Live, the original rumours of Davide choosing to leave the show name from a Facebook account called ‘Love Island Pet Store’.

The rumours spread across the internet rapidly with the Facebook post getting shared 1.3K times and having over 6K comments.

Some Ekin Su stans ‘wouldn’t care’ if Davide left

It’s safe to say that Davide isn’t following in Jacques’ footsteps on Love Island. He’s remaining in the villa with his one-liners that fans seem to love.

This is great news for Davide’s fans but after his fallout with Ekin-Su during a recent episode, some people have sided with her and have taken to Twitter to express their opinions.

One Ekin-Su fan account tweeted: “You know what? If Davide has actually left, I genuinely wouldn’t care. Ekin deserves so much more than him. She can finish her vacation in peace then.”

For now, Davide and Ekin-Su remain in the villa, and the last we saw, he was cooking dinner for the cast members. So, with any luck, the pair will be continuing on the show together as there are tonnes of fans wanting Ekin and Davide to go the distance as per Twitter.

