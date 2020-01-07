University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After a brief hiatus of just six months, Love Island is back in our lives to kick away the winter blues.

Currently, twelve singletons are jetting off to Cape Town in South Africa for the experience of their lives. It’s definitely going to be one rollercoaster of a journey, as Love Island is now a certified way of becoming a celeb and household name throughout the UK and beyond.

Eve Gale, one of the twins competing on Winter Love Island this January, has already had already hit the headlines thanks to her connection with a global superstar. Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga tried to woo her! And it’s no surprise when you check out the blonde beauty.

Tyga fell head over heels for Kylie’s surgically altered look, but has Eve also gone under the knife? We’ve done some digging into old pictures to see whether Eve Gale is au naturel or has had surgery!

Meet Love Island’s Eve

Eve Gale is a 20-year-old student originally from Cambridge.

She attended Long Road Sixth Form College from 2015 to 2017 before moving to London to attend university.

Eve is a student at King’s College London, according to her LinkedIn profile. It is unknown what Eve studies as of yet, but chances are she’ll divulge about her Russell Group education during her time in the villa.

Has Eve Gale had surgery?

Taking one look at Eve and Jess – Love Island’s first siblings – it’s no surprise people would jump to think they’ve had work done.

The twins look like barbies with their platinum tresses and perfect pouts.

To find out whether Eve has had surgery, we’ve done some digging into her Instagram to find out how she’s changed over the years. Here’s what we uncovered.

O FUDGE: Love Island 2020 Siannise on Instagram, family and age!

Eve Gale: Before and after

BEFORE

AFTER

Eve is definitely not afraid of showing off her assets, so she’s definitely going to feel right at home prancing around the villa in a bikini!

In all of Eve’s most recent pictures, it’s clear she’s been hitting the gym. We’re sure many will speculate that Eve has had a boob job as well, however we think it’s nothing more than a little exercise that has perfected Eve’s hourglass figure.

From the before and after pictures on Instagram – and looking at Jessica’s pictures as well – the twins seem to always have had enviable figures!

Follow Eve on Instagram

Eve understandably already has a large Instagram following… she had enough of a following to capture Tyga’s attention online!

Before entering the villa, Eve has over 15,000 followers, a number which has rocketed by 1,000 just upon announcement that she was going on the reality series.

Check out Eve on Instagram @evegale.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK