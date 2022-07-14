











Tonnes of Love Island 2022 fans are asking if Paige has left the show. It turns out that the ‘Paige leaving’ rumours aren’t true as she appears in First Look clips for July 14’s episode. Paige’s former partner on the ITV2 show, Jacques O’Neill, left the villa earlier in the week and Paige received backlash from some Twitter users for not following him.

Paige was clearly downbeat following Jacques’ departure but she has also shown interest in new Islander Adam Collard. So, it’s safe to say there’s still more of a Love Island journey ahead for paramedic Paige. Let’s find out more about why people think that she’s left Love Island 2022.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Becky Hill performs in the villa. (ITV Pictures)

Has Paige left Love Island 2022?

No. Paige is very much still an Islander on Love Island in 2022. She hasn’t left the villa, but her former partner, Jacques, did leave the show earlier in the week.

Paige was an original Islander on the show alongside the likes of Tasha Ghouri, Gemma Owen and Indiyah Polack.

Twenty-four-year-old Paige received some backlash from viewers who took to Twitter to say they think she should have left with Jacques. One viewer tweeted: “I love Paige I really do. But if she really liked/loved Jacques she would have left with him.”

Paige’s friend, who is running her social media page, took to Instagram to defend her remaining in the villa. As per Heart, the post on Paige’s account read: “If she decides to leave the villa, that is her own decision, and she has no obligation to follow Jacques – this is her experience just as much as his.”

Why are people saying Paige leaves the villa?

After Jacques left the villa, it seems that some fans expected Paige to follow suit, which could be one of the reasons that people are saying she’s left the show.

It’s more likely, however, that viral tweets are to blame for the rumours.

One example of a tweet, posted on July 13, reads: “Paige has left the Villa omgggg!!! My friend saw Jacques pick her up from Heathrow airport terminal 3 !!”

The Daily Mail reports that fake news about Paige also came from a Love Island fan page on Facebook.

Paige has her eye on Adam

The Love Island First Look sneak preview for July 14 sees Paige saying: “I do really quite fancy Adam.”

Adam and Paige went on a date during episode 38, so who knows what the future may bring for the pair.

The First Look video also shows more couples growing closer including Andrew and Tasha. Billy and Danica also appear to be getting to know each other better.

