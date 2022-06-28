











The strip tease challenge remains one of Love Island’s favourite racy games, so Reality Titbit takes a look back at the best and worst outfits of all time.

Everyone’s favourite Love Island game is back tonight (June 28, 2022), where contestants perform their very best sexy moves to raise the heart rates of the opposite gender.

Whether you call it the strip tease challenge, or the Dirty Dances game, this probably shouldn’t be something you watch with your parents. To get you in the mood for tonight, here are some of the best outfits that either had fans drooling over it, or memeing it.

Three strip tease outfits that set hearts racing

Aaron Simpson

screenshot, YouTube – Love Island – The boys get pulses rising in our Dirty Dances challenge

The footballer approached the stage as a harmless pilot with his suitcase, but his trousers were ripped off seconds later, revealing a tiny black thong – bonus points for having the courage to wear it on national TV.

Megan Barton Hanson

screenshot, YouTube – Love Island – The Girls Get Hearts Racing

The guys were like giddy school boys when Megan stepped out in a red and black corset and mini tutu – as for her dancing, she used to work as a stripper so that’s enough information for you to know how well she gyrated her hips.

Millie Court

screenshot, youtube – Love Island – Our girls put on a sexy show in a heart-racing challenge

Millie channelled Lara Croft for her performance, complete with toy guns and a leather harness. Her dance to Rihanna’s S&M had Toby practically speechless and Toby’s finger ” got lost in her mouth”.

Millie, Faye and Liberty absolutely smashed the striptease challenge! #LoveIsland 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jdXTiJLZms — iamahay 🌻💙💜💖 (@IAMAHAY) August 12, 2021

These costumes were a miss, but A+ for the effort

Mary Bedford

screenshot, YouTube – Love Island – Our girls put on a sexy show in a heart-racing challenge

Mary ruined the innocent childhood character of Ariel the Little Mermaid when she busted her moves to wow the boys – we never saw her the same again. The producers gave her a long red wig, trident, and a restrictive green skirt that didn’t look comfortable to dance in.

I’m sorry but I’ve only just got round to the strip tease episode and they did Mary so dirty 💀💀💀 #LoveIsland — daniellecolley (@danisophcol) August 16, 2021

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis became a viral meme during season 5 thanks to his underwhelming strip tease costume. Wearing a carnival feather headdress and tight purple hot pants, he was giving King Julian the lemur from Madagascar. Being a dancer though, his moves were extremely impressive – did you see how loose his hips were?

No one is ever going to live up to Curtis’ strip tease dance 🤣 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/BjFeHZJVwF — chloe whyte (@chloewhytex) January 20, 2020

Alex George

Dr Alex came out wearing a black bowtie, white shirt, and black baggy trousers and to this day, we’re still unsure what he was supposed to be. He may have been skilled in the A&E department, but dancing definitely wasn’t his forte.

Both the female contestants and viewers at home were cringing, with fans comparing him to Mr Bean and Danny DeVito in Friends.

Love Island: Fans are left cringing after Dr Alex performs a toe-curling STRIPTEASE in dirty dancing task https://t.co/pCl8dW3bmK pic.twitter.com/oJHXOph2If — Chochilino (@ChochilinoRadio) July 7, 2018