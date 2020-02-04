University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It’s finally here, the twist we all love to see on Love Island: Casa Amor.

Although it feels like the inaugural winter series has just begun, we are now over three weeks into the new season. And this Casa Amor challenge has come at a perfect time for some, terrible for others.

With relationships blossoming between the likes of Luke T and Siannise, where others, like Jess and Mike, are awkwardly finding their feet, this is going to be an interesting twist.

But just how long will the OG boys stay in the Casa Amor villa? When will the all-important recoupling happen?

The boys hit Casa Amor

In episode 20 (Monday, February 3rd), the six remaining boys were instructed to secretly slip off to Casa Amor on a “lads holiday.”

Understandably, the six remaining girls freaked out when they found all of their beaus had vanished from the villa.

When the boys arrived at Casa Amor, it didn’t take for ITV to drop in the six stunning new entries. They are: Natalia, Eva, Jade, Jamie, Molly and Priscilla.

But brand new host Laura Whitmore wasn’t going to neglect her OG girls! Entering the original Love Island villa are six new lads: Alexi, George, Biggs, Ched, Jordan and Josh.

UMM WHERE: New girl Jade Affleck baffles Love Island viewers with her hometown Yarm!

How long is Casa Amor on Love Island this year?

The timing of Love Island 2020 has all been slightly off, as it is the first-ever series to air throughout winter.

Casa Amor feels like its come incredibly early, however, we’re now into the third week of this season.

Last year, Casa Amor kicked off on Friday, June 28th at the end of the fourth week. This year it has come just a week earlier. There were just three full episodes in Casa Amor before they headed back to the original villa. The fourth episode then saw the dramatic recoupling.

So, it’s likely that Casa Amor will last for a similar period throughout this week. This means they will potentially return for a recoupling on Thursday, February 6th.

HEY NEWBIE: Meet Chef Uzor: Height, weight and age of Love Island 2020 newbie

When will Love Island 2020 end?

It kicked off on Sunday, January 12th (rather than its usual start date on Mondays), meaning that there’s a chance the final will be held on a Sunday night.

ITV have yet to confirm how long this series will run for.

Since the show was rebooted, it has grown in broadcast length from around six to eight weeks. Many were assuming this winter series would last six weeks, meaning it would conclude on the last Sunday of February. This would be Sunday, February 23rd.

However, if it does last eight weeks, that means we’ll have Love Island content all the way through to mid-March 2020.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK