Love Island was one of the most talked-about shows of 2019, with the series getting 3.9 million views, a 10% rise in views on the previous year.

With popularity increasing for the show it’s no wonder 2020 is the start of a whole new Love Island.

The winter Love Island is set to air in January, previously to be presented by Caroline Flack. But as a result of her arrest, she stepped down. With a number of rumoured new hosts on the table including Maya Jama who presented True Love or True Lies in 2018. Other fans of the show were hoping to see Gemma Collins as the new host, but with next to no experience in the field. It was unlikely to have ever happened.

Therefore when ITV announced its new host Laura Whitmore, alongside the voice-over of her long-time partner Iain Stirling, fans are wondering about the cast, air date and length of the show. So here’s what we know so far.

Winter Love Island: Air date

The date of the latest season of Love Island is due to the be aired on January 12th 2020 on ITV 2.

Winter Love Island will be hosted in South Africa for guaranteed sunny weather as the average temperatures are 21 C. Although some fans enjoyed the idea of a “winter setting”, the show isn’t keen on the idea.

Introducing Laura Whitmore

Due to the arrest of Caroline Flack, who has been the host of the show since 2015 stepped down from the role. With numerous rumours flying around the internet of the new host, ITV announced Laura Whitmore was the new host of the show.

Laura Whitmore who got her big break on MTV, presenting their news builtin back in 2008. Has since presented shows such as I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here: NOW! Laura is ecstatic about her new role. Where she will be working alongside narrator boyfriend Iain Sterling.

How long is Winter Love Island on for?

The winter series of the show is expected to run for four weeks, which is shorter than the summer version which runs for 8 weeks. This is likely to allow ITV2 to get things in order for the summer edition of the show.

Information based on the length of the series is yet to be announced, however, past contestant Kem Cetinay advised on Good Morning Britain back in July that the additional series will be a winter one in January.

Although this has been said, there are other reports advising the show will run for 6 weeks, which is only 2 weeks off the usual running time of the show.

