Love Island is back for its sixth season, and the inaugural winter love fest. This year, ITV have taken things up a notch.

There’s lots new about the hit reality series. There is a new host, a new stunning South African location, and ten more singletons on the prowl for love.

But just five days into the new season and fans are already losing interest. It seems that the stunning new location is the only thing fans are truly impressed with!

But where is the new villa? How much does it cost to rent?

Where is the Love Island 2020 villa?

The new villa is in Constantia, an exclusive part of Cape Town in South Africa.

Although many fans of the dating series presumed that the winter season would see the Islanders don their best snow gear and head to the slopes for a wintry getaway, but that just wouldn’t be Love Island! The bosses at ITV picked the sunny getaway in South Africa to ensure the contestants would be as bikini-clad as ever.

Cape Town averages in the high twenties to low thirties throughout January, so the Islanders can definitely get their tan on.

How much is it to rent the Love Island villa?

According to the Evening Standard, the villa can be rented out for use as a shoot location, for filming, or just for a holiday.

But it’ll come at quite the price.

The 14,500 square ft property can be rented from South African letting agent, Amazing Spaces, for around £3,000 per day, or even more in peak season.

And if you’re wondering why the stunning property looks familiar, it’s because it has already been used in a major television series before… the Black Mirror episode starring Miley Cyrus!

To buy or not to buy?

The luxury property is also on the market, as its Italian owners are looking to sell.

But again, it comes at an eye-watering price.

The villa is currently on the market for £5.3 million, via Sotheby’s International Realty. They have even rented the property out for a crazy £13,400 per month.

