











Love Island fans wondering how old contestant Luca Bish is need not wonder anymore. The Love Island series 8 star has been on the show since episode 1 alongside his partner, Gemma Owen as well as fellow Islanders including Indiyah Polack, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

Luca sports a 1995 tattoo but this isn’t a clue to do with his age. The Brighton-based fishmonger is the same age as some of his fellow Islanders but overall, he’s one of the younger contestants in the villa this year. So, let’s find out more about Luca Bish’s age compared with the rest of the series 8 Love Islanders.

How old is Luca Bish?

Love Island’s Luca Bish is 23 years old.

As per Screen Rant, Luca celebrates his birthday on May 14th. He was born in 1999.

Luca has an older sister named Claudia. She was born in 1995 which explains his ‘1995’ tattoo that viewers have spotted on Love Island.

Luca is the same age as other Islanders

Fishmonger Luca is actually one of the younger Islanders in the villa this year.

He, Indiyah and Tasha are all the same age at 23.

Gemma Owen is the youngest in the villa at 19 years old.

Dami is slightly older than Luca at 26 years old. And the oldest of the Islanders are Ekin-Su, Davide and Andrew who are 27 years old.

Luca and Gemma’s age gap

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have built a relationship since joining Love Island 2022. Both were original Love Islanders and despite being partnered with other people initially, they coupled up quite quickly.

Luca and Gemma weren’t swayed by bombshells entering the villa, like some other couples. And during their final date on the ITV2 show they agreed that as well as being great partners, they’re a lot like best friends.

Gemma and Luca’s bond is so strong that his performance of the High School Musical song Breaking Free didn’t even give Gemma the ‘ick’. The two have a four-year age gap, which is the same as Gemma had with her ex-boyfriend, Jacques O’Neill.

