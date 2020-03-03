How to apply for summer Love Island 2020: Seven application tips!

Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far his most enjoyable job yet.

This year was the all-important year that Love Island kicked off its first-ever Winter series. The sixth series wrapped up in February 2020 and now summer Love Island 2020 is on the way… and you could be next to walk into the villa!

Applications for series 7 of the hugely popular ITV2 show are now open.

To apply for Love Island 2020 head over to the ITV website. Before you do this, however, you may want to make sure your application stands out from the crowd.

Follow these seven tips on how to apply for Love Island 2020 and stand a better chance of joining the latest cast!

Make sure your photos are high quality

Considering we live in an era where everybody has access to a good camera, poor quality photos just won’t cut it.

You don’t have to go out and spend £100 on professional modelling portraits but you do need to capture a clear image.

Take your phone, find a friend, and go to town with your own 30-minute modelling session. We recommend setting up shop in one of your most natural settings – bedroom, coffee shop, gym, etc.

Just like Priscilla here…

Don’t worry about your body

Okay, so the big question everyone is wondering, is whether they should flaunt their body.

Looking back at the cast of the winter series, six-pack abs for guys and well-toned bums for girls look like the basic entry grades.

However, don’t forget who’s previously won the show – ‘dad bod’ king Jack Fincham!

If you’re confident about your figure and keen to flaunt it as one of your best features then great. If not, focus on something else.

A cheeky smile, natural swagger, smouldering pout or anything that you like about your personal physical appearance is great.

Keep videos short

The Love Island 2020 application allows you 60 seconds to win the casting team over.

The number one problem people face during their video application is trying to cram in too much information.

Remember, casters don’t want to literally hear your life story.

Think of 60 seconds as the maximum and never, never, never go over! Focus on bite-size chunks of information that make you interesting and an individual.

Got a weird fact or trick? Go for it!

Don’t lie

It may sound kind of stupid but, obviously, don’t lie. Even the smallest white lie is likely to face repercussions.

Tell the truth, be confident about how interesting you are as a person, and understand that it’s the role of the casting team to sniff out your bull.

Write in your own voice

Good grammar and the ability to display varied sentence structures are not going to win you a place on Love Island 2020.

Use the vocabulary you spit in everyday life with friends and speak as if you are talking face to face with the producers.

An easy trick is to have a friend read your answers to see if their response is ‘OMG that is so you’.

Be creative

Casters aren’t looking for the next Steven Spielberg but that doesn’t mean you can’t get creative in your videos.

Use basic and simplistic video editing tools on your phone or laptop to ensure a tidy finish.

Avoid explosions, special effects and random loud noises that turn your 60 seconds into a cinematic trailer.

And on that note, hold fire on excessive photo filters!

Plan ahead

There are two things that will kill a reality TV application: the first is over planning and the second is not planning at all.

Find a balance where you have consciously thought about what you are going to say without writing and rewriting your answers like it’s a university paper.

The Love Island 2020 application is pretty long, so have a look at it first and get an idea of what you might jot down.

Good luck!

