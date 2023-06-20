Maya Jama is back to shake things up in the Love Island villa, as she comes to destroy their brunch with some news. Her dress sense once again steals the show, but where can you buy her colourful, blue co-ord outfit and what’s the price?

Series 10 marks Maya’s first time hosting the Love Island summer series, which some fans online are naming ‘the best yet.’ Just three weeks in, and the drama is already ramping up.

We take a look at Maya Jama‘s colourful co-ord worn as she ‘gatecrashes’ the Islanders brunch, and how you can get the look.

Dress like Maya Jama: Where to buy the colourful co-ord worn at the Love Island brunch

Maya Jama’s colourful blue/green co-ord comes from the Stolen Studios label, which can be found directly on their website.

The skirt, in the colour Halfmoon Green, costs $359.00 (£281.50), and the Beta Draped Halter Mini Top is priced at $329.00 (£257.98).

Maya has stunned in a number of designer looks already this season, including her electric blue Balmain dress, which costs a hefty £2.7k.

The First Look teases drama

Of course, Maya only ever comes into the villa to stir the pot, as she tells the Islanders they have a “very big decision to make.”

They must decide which two couples are the least compatible, and she’ll be back to deliver the hard news. Although not yet confirmed, it can be expected that there may be a dumping or two on the way.

Aside from the grand entrance fans of the ITV show can expect more drama as Jess hits her limit with Sammy, after they get to know Leah and Mitch.

Love Island fans can’t get enough

Fans, and even Maya Jama herself can’t wait for the new episode as the dramatic teaser was unveiled.

Maya tweeted: “Tonight’s episode is [grit teeth emojis] obsessed with these islanders, who is everyone’s faves out of curiosity??”

“Producers are producing this season,” wrote one fan.

“Asking the islanders to pick the least compatible couple just 2 weeks in??? oh the producers are really spicing things up,” penned another.

With the drama already being so hot this early on, all we can say is we can’t wait to see what goes down in Casa Amor!

