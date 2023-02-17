Maya Jama’s red dress on Love Island has truly stolen our hearts. Reality Titbit can reveal how ITV2 viewers can get their hands on the eye-popping dress, but it will set you back £880 – and that’s just for the top half.

She dramatically walked into the villa at the 2023 recoupling to find out who was sticking, and who was ditching their former partner for a Casa Amor bombshell. And Maya Jama‘s dress completely stole the show.

Here is how you can buy the red dress – which is actually a bodysuit and skirt – for yourselves. The outfit is so impressive to fans that many think the Love Island budget was primarily spent on her.

Maya Jama’s red dress

Maya‘s red dress on Love Island is a Laquan Smith number, formed of a red satin bodysuit worth £880 and a red velvet wraparound skirt – which is sold out online. Celebrity stylist Rhea Francois styled her look.

For those in the USA, the bodysuit can be purchased for $1,346 with $15 shipping on Lyst. Laquan’s brand is incredibly popular and worn by the likes of Khloe Kardashian, Dorothy Wang, and Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Farfetch is also selling the red bodysuit for £880 but only one item is left at the time of writing. It is an exclusive piece from the designer’s SS23 collection and features asymmetric gathered detailing.

The Love Island outfit’s shoes

Maya Jama’s red dress was paired with René Caovilla sandals, known as the 105. They are worth £1250 on the brand’s website with a flared heel and wider band, including a signature coiled snake strap.

So in actual fact, Maya’s shoes were more expensive than the top she wore for the recoupling on Love Island. For her recent look at The Brits, the presenter wore Guiseppe Zanotti gold strap heels worth $760.

Fans obsessed with recoupling dress

Maya Jama’s dress on Love Island has certainly got its own fandom since she wore it on the February 16 recoupling episode. Many were more fixated on her look than on the actual post-Casa Amor events!

One wrote: “Can we all take a moment for Maya Jama’s dress???”

Another penned on Twitter: “Highlights of @LoveIsland Tanya’s re-coupling and @MayaJama red dress. What a tense hour and 20 mins #corblimey.”

“#LoveIslandUK OMG!! @MayaJama in that dress”, reacted a fellow Love Island viewer.

