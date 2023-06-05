Maya Jama kicked off series 10 of Love Island tonight, and once again, she didn’t disappoint with her outfit choice as she stunned in a white crochet lace dress, but where can you buy the dress and what’s the price?

This series will mark Maya’s first Love Island in the Mallorca villa as she made her debut earlier this year in the South Africa winter season, won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

We take a look where to buy Maya Jama‘s stunning white dress, and how much it’ll set you back.

Credit: Love Island/ITV PLC

Where to buy Maya Jama’s white dress worn on Love Island series 10 launch

Maya Jama’s white crochet dress on Love Island is an Accalia Crochet Gown, by Cult Gaia, priced at around £2,500.

The ankle-length, artistic gown is made from hand-crocheted geometric and floral patterns, with two straps across the mid back to hold everything in place.

The Love Island host made many memorable entrances with stunning outfits last series, including her iconic recoupling red dress that everyone wanted to get their hands on.

The first look tells fans to ‘expect the unexpected’

The Love Island first looks are back to give us a sneak peek of the upcoming drama, and this year the ITV2 show starts off with a twist.

Instead of the Islanders choosing who they want to couple up with, the public has chosen for themselves.

The 10 original castmates, including model Ella Thomas, will be hoping the public has made the right choices to start off their Summer of love, but there’s no doubt that there’s going to be a handful of drama along the way.

Fans can’t wait for the new series to kick off

Although it’s only been three months since the show wrapped up in South Africa, it seems as if fans have been missing their Love Island fix as they express their excitement for the new series on Twitter.

“Happy love island day who those who celebrate,” joked one.

“Okayyyy, I’m ready to go on this ride again!” exclaimed another.