Love Island is back with it’s first-ever Winter edition, leaving us with some serious wardrobe envy. The Islanders have jetted off to South Africa to enjoy the heat and sunny days by the pool as our Britw stew in the winter wetness.

With that being said, that won’t stop audiences from a spot of online shopping and we want to know where this season’s latest fashion pieces can be purchased from, from dresses to bikinis, heels and sunglasses.

In last nights show (episode 3), many of us were left wondering where Sophie Piper’s tinted octagon sunglasses came from – here’s how to buy a pair of your own!

Love Island 2020 collection

This year Love Island is working in collaboration with I Saw It First, where you can exclusively buy all of the items featured on the show.

Whether you’re looking for an outfit worn by the firepit or a bikini you need in your life, I Saw It First is where to buy.

What has Sophie Piper worn so far?

So far we’ve seen Sophie in a number of bikinis, sunnies and heels and we love what we’ve seen so far. She entered the house in a black bikini with gold trim around the front.

In the show last night (Tuesday, January 14th) we saw Sophie by the pool dressed in a white swimsuit and octagon sunglasses. The Swimsuit can be bought from I Saw It First who are the official sponsor of this year’s show.

Where to buy Sophie’s Love Island sunglasses?

The glasses featured can be bought from the Love Island store, the glasses are in collaboration with Polaroid.

The sunnies cost £31.50 and are called The Polaroid Round Pop glasses in yellow.

