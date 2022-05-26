











Fancy prancing round your home with that stunning Love Island water bottle? Well, you can do just that by getting your hands around a gold font 2022 version, as well as this year’s version of robes, suitcases and eye masks.

Let’s be honest, the Islanders set the trend when it comes to summer. Whether it’s their swimming trunks and bikinis or their shades (the actual sunglass type AND the sly comments), viewers are getting their fashion inspo from them.

So when fans feast their eyes on the contestants’ snazzy new water bottle – sorry Islanders – there’s absolutely no doubt that they’ll want to purchase one for themselves. And this year’s version is better than ever, too.

Let’s gather around the firepit (well, kinda), browse the Love Island 2022 merch and find out exactly which item is your type on paper. Is it the robes they wear while getting ready? Or what about those passport covers?!

Love Island merch. Photo: ITV Press

The Love Island 2022 water bottle

The brand new bottle was first launched on ITV’s This Morning on Thursday May 26th, with the new product unveiled by presenting duo Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. And this year, it shines in all its glory with a gold font!

Each bottle is available for a limited time, and will only be available during the show run and summer period. So basically, it is what it is and you should run (not walk) to buy the product if you want to get one.

Of course, as usual, you’ll be able to get your own name printed on each bottle, costing £20, which basically makes you part of this year’s contestant line-up – just from the comfort of your own home.

Other personalised products include the classic neon pink font official Love Island water bottle as well as tote bags, pet bowls, large and small washbags, satin robes, large and cabin-sized suitcases, baby beakers and phone cases.

Robes, eye masks and suitcases

An entire new range of products set to feature on series 8 includes white personalised waffle robes, white personalised eye masks, new passport covers and luggage labels to complement the popular personalised white suitcases.

All items can be personalised in the famous Love Island font in a choice of neon pink, orange and blue. Also available is a range of colourful branded reusable cups that you’ll also see the Islanders using – perfect for a party!

That’s not all, either. For the first time is ITV’s range of official Love Island greeting cards picking up infamous expressions from the show, including, ‘You’re My Type on Paper,’ ‘Congrats Hun’ and ‘Can I Pull You For A Chat.’

How to buy Love Island merch

If you want to get your hands on the new merch and prance around like a true Islander, all you need to do is head to www.loveislandshop.co.uk, select the items you want to buy, pay, and they’ll be on their way!

From Thursday May 26th, the 2022 Love Island merch will be available to buy, meaning fans can receive their bottles and other items in time for the show starting on Monday June 6th.

A waffle knit robe will set you back £35, while the official silk pink show robe is £20. Personalised travel sets cost £15, and suitcases start from £58. Reusable cups are £10.95 while picnic glasses cost £15 for a set of two.

