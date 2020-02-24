University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After six long weeks, Love Island’s first-ever winter season has drawn to a close with Paige Turley and Finley Tapp crowned as this season’s winners.

As always, the final episode followed the same format as the last: the Islanders have their own prom, declare their love for one another in adorable speeches, then a live stream is broadcast from the villa where new host Laura Whitmore speaks to the finalists.

All of the girls looked gorgeous as ever, donning their best ensembles yet for that extra ‘wow factor’. But winner Paige really stood out in an elegant black dress, then a silky dress number.

Here’s where to get Paige’s Love Island final dresses!

Paige’s black prom dress

Who else could nail all of the Islanders’ prom looks than the show’s fashion supplied, I Saw It First?

They supplied the dresses for the female contestants, including Paige’s black prom dress. She wore the ‘Black Double Layer Slinky Twist Bardot Fishtail Maxi Dress’. Originally it cost £55, but went on sale for just £27.50!

However, unfortunately given the popularity of Paige’s dress, it quickly sold out. You can still check it out on I Saw It First here, plus sign up to be notified when the elegant black prom dress is back in stock.

Paige’s Love Island final dress

The dress which Paige was wearing for the live streamed Love Island final is from The Dolls House. The Dolls House is a fashion brand designed by Rebecca Henry and based in Manchester. They have plenty of unique ‘going out’ and evening wear looks on their site, from sequinned mini dresses to satin gowns.

The dress Paige wore was the ‘Krista Dress in Candy Apple Red’ which comes in at £260. You can check it out here.

The Krista dress also comes in black, mink, and two animal and floral prints.

But it’s not as if you can just pop over to the website and chuck one of these Krista dresses in your basket, as they are made to order!

