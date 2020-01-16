Olivia is a fan of all things writing and reality TV with 90 Day Fiance and RuPaul's Drag Race her firm favourites. She’s the proud owner of three pet bunnies and lifestyle blog Dungarees & Donuts and can be found getting tattooed, eating pizza or fangirling over Louis Theroux in her spare time.

Winter Love Island has finally arrived after years of fans asking for another series of the show.

Although some fans were expecting a winter-themed Love Island, the summer sun of South Africa is what many of us need during those cold and dull months in England.

The winter version of the show hit our screens on January 12th, 2020 with the regular AfterSun highlights show also a staple of the weekly podcast.

But what would Love Island be without its morning after podcast? Here are all of the deets you need to listen to The Morning After on Spotify, Apple and Player FM.

Who are The Morning After hosts Kem and Arielle?

The Morning After is hosted by previous Love Island winner Kem Cetinay and DJ Arielle Free.

Kem and Arielle have hosted the podcast since its debut back in 2018.

The duo speaks to a host of guests including previous contestants and those who are dumped alongside celebrity fans of the show.

What is the Love Island 2020 podcast about?

The Morning After provides fans with the ultimate debrief of the night before, sharing some of the most talked-about topics across Twitter.

The show also promises juicy gossip and Island exclusives straight from ITV.

How can I listen to the podcast?

Love Island: The Morning After is available to download for free from Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Player FM, Acast and ITV Podcasts.

You can also catch up with previous episodes the same way.

When is it on Spotify, Apple Music and Player FM?

The Morning After podcast is on the morning after each episode and is usually 20-30 minutes long.

To join in with the podcast make sure to hashtag #LoveIslandPodcast and your comments may be featured.

