How to Shimmer and Shine in these iconic eBay Love Island outfits

Each year, the outfits are what some fans of the show look forward to seeing most, and just when we thought they couldn’t get any better, the ITV show have ditched fast fashion to promote sustainability and rebrand their image.

Love Island were previously known for their collaboration with brands such as I Saw It First and Missguided, but they have decided to take a step in the right direction.

We can guarantee that tonight’s Shimmer and Shine party will have you desperate to shop for the outfits on your screen, but don’t worry – Reality Titbit are here to help.

Where to buy the Shimmer and Shine clothes

If you’ve just seen tonight’s Love Island outfits, we’ve got some good news for you. You can Shimmer and Shine yourself by shopping the outfits on eBay.

The girls were seen wearing glittery dresses of all different colours. From green to gold to silver, we can’t get enough of all of them!

eBay have a dedicated section on their website where viewers can shop all the latest Love Island outfits, so check it out if you want to grab them whilst you can!

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Remind Jay meet the Islanders.

Love Island: Party Bombshells

The party wasn’t only bringing us outfit inspo for days, it’s also the moment where two new bombshells entered the villa. Jay and Remi were the main event at the party, as it was time the producers added some spice to the shimmer and shine.

However, the girls were more than happy about this gate-crash, as the more the merrier is the way things go in the Love Island villa.

One bombshell caught the eye of an islander in particular, as Jay sent Ekin-Su’s heart racing the moment he set foot into the garden, and we’re sure her sparkly silver outfit caught Jay’s attention just as much!

Do the islanders choose their own outfits?

Questions surrounding if Love Island is scripted arise year in year out, and so does the query relating to the cast choosing their own outfits, or if they get picked out for them.

Amy Hart, season five Love Island contestant, revealed that before entering the villa they were given a £1,000 gift card to shop on I Saw It First for clothes to wear in the villa. She also explained that each islander is allowed to take two suitcases full of their own clothes from different companies.

Season seven Love Island winner Millie Court also confirmed this in a recent YouTube video, where she told her subscribers that she packed as much as she could into these suitcases. Millie also told her viewers that each week the producers gave contestants bags of clothes that were believed to be best suited to their styles, where they could pick and choose which clothes they wanted to keep from the bag – sounds pretty ideal to us!

made my first ever purchase from eBay this evening. yep, love island, using them as your sponsor worked! — Charli West (@charlottewest99) June 12, 2022

