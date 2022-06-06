











The new season of Love Island UK is set to air in 2022, but how can you watch the show from the USA?

Love Island has been keeping viewers engaged ever since the show first aired. With the success of the UK show, it did not take long for Love Island USA to take the center stage as well.

Now, in 2022, Love Island UK is making a return with new contestants who hint at new drama.

SELLING SUNSET: Selling Sunset’s Heather Young praised for showing ‘natural beauty’ with family

How to watch Love Island UK in the USA

Hulu is the prime provider for Love Island UK. The streaming giant tends to air the show a week after the show has aired on ITV. Unfortunately, as of now, Hulu has not made any official announcements regarding when the show will be available to stream.

The second option that is available for the fans is to download a VPN and use the IP address for the UK to watch the show. Viewers will be able to stream the show on ITV and watch it along with the UK fans.

What we know about the show

The biggest change that is coming is the location of the show. Until now fans got to enjoy Mallorca and the mansion that was in place for the contestants.

However, it looks like things are starting to change for the 2022 show as a new place is expected to greet the guests. At the moment, the exact location for it is unknown. However, knowing how the show has managed to pick a fabulous location, we won’t be surprised if the new one takes our breath away.

The show is also giving a lot of importance to mental health, as reported by The Sun. It has been reported that contestants will be provided post-season mental health screenings, as well as therapy sessions if they wish. At the same time, contestants will be taught how to handle social media and any negative backlash that may come along with it.

RELATED: Anastasia Kingsnorth drops sudden news that she’s going on Love Island

Love Island UK’s contestants for 2022 revealed

Following are the contestants who will appear on the show:

Paige Thorne – 24, paramedic from Swansea Dami Hope – 26, Senior Microbiologist from Dublin Indiyah Polack – 23, hotel waitress from London Liam Llewellyn – 22, student from Newport, South Wales Tasha Ghouri – 23, model and dancer from Thirsk, North Yorkshire Davide Sanclimenti – 27, business owner from Manchester Gemma Owen – 19, international dressage rider from Chester Ikenna Ekwonna – 23, pharmaceutical sales from Nottingham Andrew Le Page – 27, real estate agent from Guernsey Amber Beckford – 24, nanny from London Luca Bish – 23, fishmonger from Brighton