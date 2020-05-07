Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Millions of Love Island fans were crushed to hear that ITV has cancelled the summer 2020 series. Now, many of us are running out of ideas of what to watch next having binge-watched all our favourite reality TV series during quarantine.

But there’s nothing to worry about, as all seasons of Love Island are still available to watch online, meaning you have hundreds of episodes to get through this year!

Whether you haven’t seen some of the older series or are wanting a trip down memory lane to keep you occupied, there are six series of Love Island to date to get through.

So, find out how to watch old series of Love Island here.

BritBox

The best place to watch all seasons of Love Island is the streaming site BritBox. This is a collaboration between the UK’s biggest networks: BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5.

ITV used to store all of the episodes on the ITV Hub, but they have since moved everything over to BritBox.

You can get a free 30-day trial to see how you like BritBox – you definitely won’t be able to get through a full season of Love Island in these 30 days, unless you binge-watch episode after episode. After the trial, it costs just £5.99 per month.

Hulu

For US viewers, you will be happy to hear that old series of Love Island UK are available to watch on the streaming service Hulu.

They even have the most recent series of Winter Love Island!

Hulu also offers a free trial and then it costs just $5.99 per month. For those UK viewers with access to a Hulu account and a VPN tool, you can also watch the old seasons on Hulu.

YouTube

If neither of the above options are for you, then you can always head over to the Love Island YouTube account where they have all the best bits from each season. And no, they don’t scrimp on the content, there’s plenty of clips to be enjoyed and whole segments from particular episodes.

Want to relieve ‘Storm Anna’ from season 5? They’ve uploaded the full fight for you to enjoy.

They also have all of the challenges from each episode, so plenty of hilarious scenes to watch. Plus, it’s all free!

