Love Island is back this January 2020 for its sixth season, and this time, the gorgeous young singletons are headed to Cape Town in South Africa to gain some much needed winter sun.

Love Island has rapidly gained a fanbase across the pond, meaning when Winter Love Island rolled around, many Americans were quick to find out the best ways to watch the hit British reality series.

Here are our top tips on how to watch the new season of Love Island in the US!

Watch Love Island using a VPN

Despite the fact the UK’s Love Island has been immensely popular overseas, it still does not air on any USA TV network. It is not on cable either, even though they aired Love Island USA on CBS back in June 2019.

The only way to watch Love Island season 6 from the USA is through the official ITV media player, ITV Hub.

However, to access the ITV Hub, you need a sneaky VPN tool, which allows you to change your IP address. This costs around $4-5 per month.

Find out more about using a VPN in the article below.

Watch Love Island on Hulu

For those wanting to wait for a slightly more ‘above board’ method, you can always wait until Hulu drops Winter Love Island on their streaming service.

Hulu have confirmed that they have the rights to stream Love Island season 6 this year.

We are expecting episodes to start airing on Hulu a couple of weeks after the episodes have started to air in the UK.

Catch up on YouTube

As always, ITV will be posting highlights of this season to their YouTube account.

It won’t have all the juicy goss from each episode, but will feature challenges, mega moments and more.

Check it out here.

