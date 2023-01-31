Love Island has made its return to the South African villa for 2023, and Iain Sterling also wants series 1 Islander Hannah Elizabeth to make her return to the show.

Day one Love Island fans will remember the star who came second with then-fiance Jon Clark, who also appeared on TOWIE.

For those who may have hopped on the Love Island bandwagon later on, we take a look into Hannah Elizabeth’s Love Island journey, and why Iain wants her back.

Hannah Elizabeth on Love Island

Hannah was on Love Island series 1, and although she was not crowned winner of the show, she did get engaged to TOWIE’s Jon Clark.

The pair coupled up on day one and stayed together right until the very end. The couple were the first, and still the only couple to ever get engaged in the villa. However, unfortunately, it was not meant to be as the pair went their separate ways in 2015.

In a series 1 Love Island reunion video posted on YouTube in 2020, Jon said to Hannah: “At that point I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you and have a baby.”

Hannah is now a mom to son Reggie.

Iain Sterling wants to see Hannah return

In an interview with Capital FM Breakfast, posted to Tiktok, Iain said he’d love to see Hannah Elizabeth from series 1 make a return to the villa.

Speaking about the star he said: “She used to wear these insanely amazing outfits like tiny, tiny, multicolored bikinis and she’d have her hair permed for the night and rollers in all day.”

“I’d love her to go in and knock their heads together,” he continued.

Fans in the comments were also agreeing with Iain, with one commenting: “She is still in my top 3! She was amazing!”

Another penned: “I miss old school Love Island.”

As well as this, Iain also said he thinks at the minute “there is not a man in Love Island this year who wouldn’t be swayed by Casa Amor.”

Hannah would not be the first islander to make a return. Last season saw the return of series 4 Islander Adam Collard. This season, Love Island Australia veterans Aaron and Jessie have also joined the cast in South Africa.

Hannah responds to Iain on Instagram

Hannah has taken to her Instagram to respond to Ian’s interview. Sharing the post to her stories she said: “Sums me up. Tr r Kid.”

She’s also hinted she may be single on her Instagram stories, telling her 416k followers that one thing she’s starting to really struggle with living alone is not having someone there to make a cup of tea.

The Love Island series 1 star can be found on Instagram @hannahelizinsta.

We guess we’ll have to keep watching to see if she makes a return!

