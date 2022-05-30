











Ikenna Ekwonna is making dating a priority now, but the truth is that his priority was securing a 2:1 at university before he entered the Love Island villa. So, who is he and what dating tips did he study beforehand?

He took his ex away on holiday when he was just 19 years old and has only been in one past relationship. However, now Ikenna is ready to find The One, and there’s no better way to do that than by entering a dating show…

Entering with a whole new perspective, Ikenna has admitted he isn’t afraid of what people think of him and isn’t really shy to speak to new people. Looking at his Instagram though, there’s one thing he put before girls: his education.

Meet Ikenna Ekwonna

Ikenna is a pharmaceutical salesperson from Nottingham. The 23-year-old graduate is now entering the Love Island villa because he feels he is at an age where “he could find someone”.

He previously studied biology, maths and psychology before heading to university and studying biomedical sciences. Alongside his job in pharmaceutical sales, Ikenna is also an online personal trainer who runs @ikennafitness.

The keen traveller was in Milan, Italy, earlier this month, and is soon heading to the villa in Majorca. Also a regular festival goer – he attended Wireless Festival last September – the Islander is usually found in the gym if he’s in the UK.

The Islander got a job after university

Ikenna graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021, before posting his achievement of a 2:1 in biomedical sciences in April earlier this year. He captioned the post with: “Tough times never last.”

He has been branded a Covid-19 hero as he specifically works as a AstraZeneca CVRM specialist. Ikenna started the remote role in August 2021, making use of his specific degree straight out of university.

The Islander is also a cardiovascular renal metabolic specialist, who previously worked as a supply chain lead for Walgreens Boots Alliance in pharmaceutical sales, for just over three years.

Ikenna has had one relationship before, which included whisking his then-girlfriend away on holiday at the age of 19. He took his ex on holiday to Barcelona for her birthday, where they spent four nights together, and said:

I was pretty young then, maybe like 19-20. It was for her birthday so she didn’t know about it. It was quite a lot of money to spend for that age.

Several years on, Ikenna has decided he’s ready to find someone new, and hopes to bring “spontaneity and excitement” to the villa this year. We can’t wait to see what he gets up to!

