Since Love Island 2019 kicked off we’ve seen a whole host of models set foot in the villa. From runway models to those appearing in JD Sports adverts, the casting team for Love Island are covering all bases and now another model has joined the show.

India Reynolds was a welcome addition to the dating competition in episode 38. She picked Chris Taylor for her first date on the show but decided to pop Chris in the ‘friend-zone’ after later getting to know Ovie Soko.

The 28-year-old made it very clear that she doesn’t exactly have a ‘type’ she’s looking for but wants to meet a man that makes her laugh. Now if we’d suggest anyone for the job, it would be Ovie!

So, India is a model, but she didn’t specify what kind. It turns out that the brunette beauty is a former glamour model and Page 3 girl. Here are five nudes from Insta…

India Reynolds: Nudes

Brunette bombshell India came off confident and up for a laugh during her first appearance on Love Island series 5.

Sitting down for a date with the villa’s funny man, Chris, India made a friend straight away. However, there was one subject discussed over wine that India wasn’t quick to answer. Her job title…

Chris asked India what she did for work for her to reply: “I’m a puppeteer”.

Opting to keep her real job on the ‘DL’ India threw Chris off course by making jokes about what she does for work.

But, she didn’t really need to divulge anything job-wise. Being a Page 3 girl for years means that to a lot of the population she’s pretty recognisable!

Many Love Island viewers took to Twitter to say that they recognised the 28-year-old.

Has India Reynolds appeared on Pornhub?

By the looks of things, India’s career hasn’t just been limited to the pages of newspapers. A quick Google search and it seems that she has a video or two on porn website Pornhub.

We will say that there aren’t any videos of India engaging in sexual activity, however. The videos are pretty tame with India either posing alone for Nuts magazine or with other models.

The glamour model also isn’t fully nude but topless in the videos on Pornhub, she also features in other videos doing a ‘striptease’ removing her underwear to be topless.

India’s certainly built herself a large fanbase over the years with her modelling career taking off in her early twenties.

She doesn’t seem to post any racy modelling photos to her own Instagram but others have hashtagged her name and uploaded various pictures of her.

The Islander, who hails from Reading, opts for lingerie pics and bikini shots instead.

India Reynolds’ career

Obviously, India’s had a successful glamour modelling and fashion modelling career but she now lists herself as a ‘former Page 3 girl’.

Today she’s moved onto some quite different ventures including becoming a Vegan chef. She has her own page on Instagram with over 4,000 followers. (@recipesfromreyn)

She also looks to have launched her own lingerie line – Lace From Reyn.

India is also sure to make money from her Instagram account, modelling clothing from PrettyLittleThing and more. You can follow her on Instagram (@lovefromreyn) where she has over 317,000 followers.

Now she’s graced our screens on Love Island 2019 India could land herself some TV appearances and more taking her career in another direction again!

