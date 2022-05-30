











Get ready for a summer of ‘grafting’, ‘pieing off’, shouting “I’ve got a text” and a cast totally unwilling to ‘put all their eggs in one basket’, Love Island is officially back in 2022 for a brand new season. And, what does that mean? A fresh batch of Islanders looking for love, of course.

Since its launch in 2015, Love Island has seen many contestants over the years, some found true love while others have made millions since appearing on the show. One lady ready to crack on and take her dating life to the screen is Indiyah Polack. So, let’s find out more about the Love Island 2022 star.

Hotel waitress Indiyah is ready to check in for a summer of love 🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lOP6CSh4ti — The OGs of love 😎 (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

Who is Indiyah Polack?

Indiyah Polack is one of Love Island 2022’s contestants, she’s 23 years old and hails from London.

The Love Island season 8 star works as a hotel waitress and a fashion model. She says she’s bringing “flavour and vibrancy” to the villa.

Indiyah is ready to take dating seriously and meet new people – and what better place to do that than the Love Island villa?

Indiyah’s dating history explored

When it comes to Indiyah Polack’s dating history, she says that her exes have all been “quite different“. Indiyah may have some difficulty in working out her ‘type on paper’ as she says she doesn’t think she’s “ever been out with two guys who are quite the same.”

This down to earth islander is happy to make friends or find a lover. She can’t wait to get stuck in and “get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection” in the Love Island villa.

Indiyah has been single for a while and says that she thinks “for her generation, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.“

Meet the Love Islander on Instagram

If there’s one thing that’s clear from Indiyah’s Instagram page, it’s that she loves fashion.

The 23-year-old model is striking poses in all kinds of stunning outfits on the ‘gram and models clothing from Missguided, Lounge Underwear, PrettyLittleThing and Bold Cosmetics.

Indiyah clearly appears to be a natural in front of the camera, so Love Island should be a walk in the park.

Follow her on IG @1ndiyah where she has 12.4K followers at the time of writing.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 FROM MONDAY JUNE 6TH

