











Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are one of the most successful and in-love Love Island couples ever, so let’s take a look at their romance so far.

At the time of writing, Molly-Mae and Tommy are currently in Dubai enjoying the 35C weather just weeks after their LA trip to celebrate Tommy’s win against Daniel Bocianski in April.

They were both single reality TV stars in 2019 and just three years later, they’ve met success in their respective careers and moved into their first home with their two cats, Bread and Eggy.

Despite their often long-distance relationship with Molly constantly jetting for photoshoots and Tommy going to boxing camp, the couple’s bond is stronger than ever, so let’s take a look at our favourite moments.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

Inside Molly-Mae and Tommy’s three-year romance

Love Island 2019

19-year-old Molly and Tommy joined the fifth season of Love Island. The boxer was interested in Lucie Donlan before his future girlfriend entered the villa on day 4. Throughout the show, the pair consistently declared their love for each other, making them the fan favourites to win. Surprisingly, they were runner up to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Even from the start, Tommy has made it clear that Molly is his ideal type.

They moved in together

After exiting Casa Amor, the pair moved into Molly’s small apartment in Manchester city centre before graduating to a larger space.

They eventually moved into a £4k per month penthouse apartment in Hale Barns, Manchester in 2020, which was often seen on the influencer’s YouTube channel and Instagram.

Sadly, they were the target of a robbery in October 2021 while they were out in London celebrating Molly’s Christmas collection with Beauty Works. An estimated £800,000 worth of belongings were stolen from the luxury property, including jewellery and handbags.

They vacated the property immediately after and kept filming inside their new secluded apartment to a minimum.

Travelling the world

Despite their hectic schedules, they’ve always made up for lost time with romantic holidays, whether it’s NYC, Los Angeles, or the Lake District.

Molly became PLT director in August 2021

The 22-year-old influencer went from Pretty Little Thing’s customer to ambassador, and eventually to creative director in August 2021.

Estimated to earn millions from the deal, Molly has created several collections with the brand and was extremely hands-on at the label’s catwalk show at London Fashion Week in February 2022.

Their dream home

The pair officially moved into their dream home in April 2022 after over a year of house hunting. There’s still major construction taking place at the property, so Molly-Mae and Tommy have been sleeping in their small spare room on the top level.

It’s not actually small, but compared to the rest of their mansion, it definitely is.