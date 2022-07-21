











Nathalia Campos has entered as one of four new Love Island bombshells. She seems ready to steal Davide from Ekin-Su, but time will only tell… In the mean time, you may be wondering what her height and ethnicity is.

Alongside dancer Lacey, footballer Jamie and model Reece, she’s ready to shake things up in the villa. If Davide giving the girls a tour of the place wasn’t enough, she even joked about crawling onto the terrace like Ekin-Su did with Jay.

Viewers may have noticed that Nathalia is close to Davide’s 6 ft 2 height, leaving them curious about how tall she is. Reality Titbit looked into the newbie’s background to figure out all about the ITV2 star.

Nathalia Campos’ height

New bombshell Nathalia is 5 ft 11, making her just a little shorter than the tallest Love Island 2022 contestant Davide, who is 6 ft 2. She proudly states her height in her Instagram bio and even says she’s an “avocado lover”.

She appears to be the tallest of the ladies in this year’s villa, which is only heightened when she wears heels. She is several inches taller than Davide’s partner Ekin-Su, who questioned whether she needs to worry about them.

The content creator often wears heels, which makes her appear around 6 ft. She towered over her fellow bombshells during the July 20th episode, when she made her shocking entrance – and certainly had all eyes on those legs.

The Love Island bombshell’s ethnicity

Nathalia is originally from Brazil but is now living in London. The operations manager and content creator actually visited her home country just a few months ago, and flew business class for the 10 and a half hour flight!

She usually goes au naturel when she hits up where she was born. Wearing no make-up during an Instagram story, she wrote: “Excuse my looks, I left my place in London 27 hours ago haha.”

Her family live in Brazil, including her younger sister, brother and cousin. She wrote that life in the country is “so different to her usual Mayfair days in London” before adding that she “loves it”.

She ‘falls in love very quickly’

Nathalia has admitted that she falls in love quickly. In relationships, she claims to be “caring, always there for my partner and good company” but said that she also has high standards and doesn’t just “take whatever”.

Ahead of her entrance into the villa, she revealed:

I fall in love very quickly, I am a Libra, I am always falling in and out of love… or at least I

think I am in love.

The content creator added: “Yes, I am quite competitive and if I was to approach a guy no-one should be shocked or it

shouldn’t be surprising, it’s pretty normal given the circumstances.” Watch out Ekin-Su!

