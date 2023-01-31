Love Island 2023 has been providing us with all the drama, but despite all this, some fans can’t help but notice the pearl necklaces every boy seems to be wearing.

The Islanders are no strangers to starting trends, and many of them go on to secure major fashion deals when they leave the villa.

We take a look at the pearl necklace trend that seems to be gripping the Islanders around the neck this year.

Pearl necklaces are taking over the villa

Most of the boys including Ron, Tom, Will, and Shaq been spotted with pearls around their necks, and Ron has even taken it a step further with a matching pearl bracelet.

But what is the meaning behind the pearls? Apart from being made fashionable by heartthrob Harry Styles, who we’re sure could couple up with any girl in the villa, pearls are a sign of wealth and social status.

Truly Experiences also states that pearls symbolize wisdom, enlightenment, and innocence, and it’s fair to say that they are also associated with good luck.

Well, it seems like the boys are going to need all the luck they can get this year, especially with Casa Amor (hopefully) around the corner!

Samie’s necklace is also gaining attention

The boys aren’t the only ones setting necklace trends. Samie also caught viewers’ attention with her gorgeous gold necklace.

As per The Tab, the necklace is from the New York designer Tory Burch, and it’s being sold on FarFetch for £382.

Some fans may remember Gemma Owen’s ‘x’ necklace from last season. If you’re still dreaming about it, it’s reportedly a piece from The Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. X’s & O’s Necklace Bracelet Combination.

Love Island Twitter goes crazy over the pearl necklaces

Love Island Twitter is arguably the best side of Twitter to be on, and it seems like the pearl necklaces are being spoken about a lot on the social media platform.

Some fans are loving them, however, some really aren’t big fans of the accessories at all.

One penned: “Wait is Will wearing a pearl necklace? That’s too cute #loveisland“

However, some didn’t find them so cute. One fan tweeted: “Catching up on love island, someone tell me why Kai and Will are wearing their granny’s pearl necklace #loveisland“

