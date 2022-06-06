











Love Island is returning to our screens on June 6th, and fans are anxiously anticipating the first episode, which sees 11 islanders enter the villa for the first time.

This season will feature some changes, from the islanders’ wardrobe, to the structure of the very first episode.

But when is Love Island on? And how long will each episode be? Let’s take a look…

HAPPY LOVE ISLAND DAY! *raves to the theme tune * 🏝💖 #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 6, 2022

Is Love Island on every night?

Love Island will be on every night of the week, except for Saturdays. It will air from 9pm for an hour. However, the first episode will be an extra long one, as it will be airing until 10:35pm.

On Saturday night, ITV2 airs Love Island: Unseen Bits, which shows the behind the scenes extras audiences don’t get to see during the week.

You can watch each episode live on ITV2, and on ITV Hub shortly after they have aired.

Love Island makes some big changes this series

Love Island has revealed that this series is going to be a bit different. For starters, the show will be partnering with eBay, instead of the usual fast fashion sponsors, and the islanders will be wearing secondhand clothes stored in shared wardrobes.

Mike Spencer, the executive producer of Love Island, said of the partnership: “As a show, we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen…”

Iain Stirling appeared on Lorraine to announce another exciting change taking place this season. Before the first episode, viewers have had the chance to vote for which islanders they want to see paired together. Usually, islanders get to choose their own couplings in the first episode, but this time, everything is changing.

“I’m coming at you right now with a big fat exclusive! We’re mixing things up this year, can I tell ya? This year, for the first year ever, we want you guys at home to play Cupid and you will have your say on which boy couples up with which girl,” Stirling said.

Fans anticipate the return of Love Island

One person said: “love island starts tomorrow so from the hours of 9pm and 10pm, pls dont call me. even if its an emergency, go call the police. i cannot help you.”

“Love Island eve. 8 weeks of spending every day watching an hours telly with my daughter. Genuinely can’t wait #LoveIsland,” someone posted.

Another tweeted: “My whole personality is about to be love island for the next 12 weeks prepared to be sick of me x”

“Disgustingly excited to numb my brain with Love Island tonight,” an excited fan wrote.

i apologise for the woman i’ll become when love island starts — 9ja Fanta🫶🏾 (@Gm0neyy_) May 30, 2022

Me, at 9pm every night from tomorrow #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mD4lUFCKG5 — Love Island Reactions (@LIReactions) June 5, 2022

just remembered love island starts tonight ooo prepare 2 be sickkkkkkka me — ⍨ (@444molls) June 6, 2022