Coupling up, cracking on, getting pied, and shouting “I’ve got a text” as loud as humanly possible only means one thing – Love Island is back. Let’s take a look at whether Love Island 2023 is airing on Saturdays.

The new year kicked off with a brand new installment of Winter Love Island. The 2023 series is airing from South Africa and features new presenter, Maya Jama.

The villa has been filled with singletons and bombshells have been dropped. But whether any of the Islanders’ relationships will last until the final, viewers are yet to see…

Winter Love Island is back in 2023

Kicking off on January 16, Winter Love Island is officially back in action on ITV2 in 2023.

The show began with 10 original Islanders – Tanyel, Ron, Tanya, Anna-May, Kai, Shaq, Lana, Will, Olivia, and Haris.

However, bombshells have been waltzing into the Love Island villa since episode 1 and continue to shake things up. Winter Love Island 2023 episode 5 teased that two Love Island Australia stars are set to join the show.

Is Love Island 2023 airing on Saturdays?

Yes, Winter Love Island does air on Saturdays, however, it’s the Unseen Bits show that’s airing, not new episodes.

New Winter Love Island episodes are released each night Sunday to Friday.

On Sundays, there is also an extra episode of the show, Aftersun, which airs at 10 pm on Sunday, January 22.

Aftersun is hosted by Maya Jama and will feature famous faces as guests throughout the series as well as former Love Island stars.

What is Unseen Bits?

Saturday night’s Unseen Bits episode airs from 9 pm to 10 pm.

The show gives viewers an installment of some Love Island footage that wasn’t included in the regular nightly episodes.

The January 21 episode of Unseen Bits will see Iain Stirling narrate as the Love Islanders settle into their first week in the Winter Love Island villa.

