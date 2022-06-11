











It’s official – Love Island is back in 2022 with a juicy new season and the Islanders aren’t hanging around when it comes to cracking on, mugging off and grafting this year. Season 8 features Gemma Owen, Paige Thorne, Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack, Andrew Le Page and many more contestants who are all looking for love and hoping to bag themselves the £50K prize.

Love Island kicked off in June this year, and now fans are wondering which days the show is airing. Let’s take a look at whether Love Island airs on Saturdays and when Love Island Aftersun starts in 2022.

Does Love Island air on Saturdays?

New episodes of Love Island air Sunday to Friday from June 6th, 2022.

This means that Love Island season 8 airs every day apart from Saturdays.

In the Saturday slot, viewers can watch Love Island’s Unseen Bits show. Unseen Bits airs at 9 pm on Saturdays. The first Unseen Bits episode airs on June 11th and sees Iain Stirling give a round-up of everything that happened in the villa during the Islanders’ first week, as well as previously unseen footage.

When does Love Island Aftersun 2022 start?

Love Island‘s companion programme, Love Island: Aftersun, launches its first episode of 2022 on Sunday, June 12th.

The show kicks off at 10 pm and lasts an hour and five minutes.

Laura Whitmore presents the Aftersun show, and each week, she’s joined by a celebrity panel who give their opinions on all the latest goings-on in the villa.

Darren Harriott joins Aftersun as a panellist

Each week on Love Island: Aftersun, Laura Whitmore is joined by various celebrity guests.

In 2021, Darren Harriot was a celebrity guest on the show but now, in 2022, he’s joining the show as a regular panellist.

As per Chortle, Darren said of his Love Island job: “‘It’s a dream job – I get to go to Mallorca! Don’t let me down easyJet!’“.

Viewers may recognise comedian Darren from other shows he’s featured on such as The Real Dirty Dancing, Don’t Hate the Playaz and Live At The Apollo. Find Darren Harriott on Instagram @darrenharriott.

