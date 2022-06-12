











Throw it back to Love Island 2021 and singer Mabel graced the villa with her presence and gave the season 7 Islanders a live performance of her single Don’t Call Me Up. Tyler, Kaz, Faye, Chloe and the rest of the 2021 were super excited to have Mabel perform at the villa and now Mabel is dropping hints that she’s going back into the Love Island villa for season 8.

Over the years, Love Island has seen many parties and many celebrities perform including Mabel and Craig David. So, let’s take a look at who could be singing on the 2022 show and giving the Islanders a party they’ll never forget.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Mabel on Love Island

In 2019, Craig David performed hits such as 7 Days on Love Island and the following year, Mabel graced the stage singing Mad Love and many more songs.

Mabel was introduced to the show as a ‘bombshell’ who was there to start the villa party.

The Islanders were over the moon to have a famous singer in their presence. Kaz said: “She was sexy, she slayed…” while Mary said she felt like she she was famous and had a singer coming to her birthday party in her house.

OMG: Love Island 2022 drinking game involves sipping each time Gemma mentions her dad

Mabel teases a Love Island appearance on TikTok

Taking to TikTok in June 2022, Mabel uploaded a video suggesting that she’s a “hot new bombshell” entering the Love Island villa this week.

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max

She said: “I’m Mabel, I’m 25, I’m a singer from London.”

Mabel added that she’s “definitely going to turn heads” when she enters the villa.

Mabel has been tweeting along with Love Island 2022

York Press reports that it looks like Mabel is “all set to return to the Love Island villa” in 2022.

However, she may just be joining in with the TikTok trend for season 8.

Mabel has been tweeting along with Love Island since season 8 launched on June 6th and, judging by her tweets, she’s loving the drama so far on the 2022 show.

The singer has a new album out on July 15th and is currently promoting her new music.

NO WAY: Does Love Island air on Saturdays and when does Aftersun 2022 start?

New additions to my store hunnies! Pre-order the signed cassette and picture disc editions of 'About Last Night…' now 💘 https://t.co/CmL4ip8wLS pic.twitter.com/DfhFsrvfCi — Mabel (@Mabel) June 10, 2022

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK