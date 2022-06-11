











Love Island is back in 2022 with a brand new season and season 8 has been jam-packed with drama right from the get-go. Episode 5 saw the villa’s first recoupling, Liam left and a new arrival was announced. Davide and Ekin-Su are coupled up as are Luca and Gemma, but the latter’s romance may not last for long.

Jacques O’Neill was announced as a newcomer to Love Island 2022 during episode 5 and it appears that he has a connection to current Islander Gemma Owen. So, let’s find out more about Jacques from his age to career, Instagram and more.

Gemma Owen says her ex is entering the villa

Cut to the ending scene of Love Island season 8 episode 5 and a new hunk is entering the Mallorcan villa.

Gemma Owen sees the newbie and says that it’s her ex-boyfriend which prompted many Love Island fans to take to Twitter with lots of questions about her former partner.

Some have suggested that Paige Thorne should couple up with Gemma’s ex, while others think that her former beau is entering the villa to reveal who Gemma’s dad is.

Get to know Jacques O’Neill

The identity of Gemma Owen‘s ex-boyfriend can be revealed as 23-year-old Jacques O’Neill.

When Gemma said that her ex and her dad got along because they had sport in common, she wasn’t lying as Jacques is actually a professional rugby player.

He played for the Castleford Tigers before entering the Love Island villa.

Gemma’s ex was born in Barrow-in-Furness in 1999 making him four years older than her.

Meet Gemma’s ex on Instagram

Judging by Jacques’ Instagram page, he’s been posting since 2016 and loves to share a photo or ten of himself on the pitch.

Jacques is clearly also big on family, as Gemma has said she is, as he’s taken to Instagram many times to share photos of himself with his mum.

The 23-year-old also appears to be an animal lover as he poses with his French Bulldog Zeus in 2021 for the ‘gram.

Jacques also became an uncle in 2022 and shared a photo of himself with his niece in April wiring that he was “over the moon” for his sister.

