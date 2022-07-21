Jamie Allen's football club bosses say joining Love Island will be 'reviewed'













Jamie Allen is one of four bombshells hoping to cause a stir in the Love Island villa. To enter, he has temporarily left behind the football club he kicks ball for, but they claim the ‘matter will be reviewed on his return‘.

The 27-year-old from Preston claims he wants to find someone he has a “genuine connection” with on the ITV2 dating show, and made his way into the Mallorcan villa alongside dancer Lacey, model Reece and content creator Nathalia.

He revealed that he is a footballer while introducing himself to the other islanders, which saw viewers scramble to find out just where they recognise him from. Ahead of his entrance, his bosses have released a statement on Twitter.

Jamie is currently a player for Halifax Town FC. He plays as a forward for the club as well as for Montserrat’s national team, but has since left Halifax Town on the evening of the new National League season.

The striker had only just signed a contract with the National League side club, and has played for the club at the Shay ground for three seasons so far. In June, the club announced he had “committed his future” to the team.

Halifax Town FC revealed that the upcoming season would be Jamie’s fourth with them. But he initially started his career with Fleetwood Town, making his Football League debut in 2013.

He had loan spells with non-league Barrow and AFC Fylde before being released in 2015, having made five appearances and scoring once. Southport signed Allen after his release, and he scored four goals in his first season.

Jamie then played for Dover Athletic in August 2017, making his debut by scoring the game’s only goal against Hartlepool United, before joining Halifax Town in 2019. He cancelled his contract with Dover by mutual consent.

Halifax Town bosses to ‘review’ matter

The football club handed Jamie a new deal just last month, before he decided to temporarily leave for Love Island. Bosses released a statement ahead of his appearance on the ITV2 dating show, which was shared on Twitter.

The official FC Halifax Town account said that he has been “making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him”, before adding: “The matter will be reviewed on his return.”

Garnering 9K likes after posting the Tweet on July 20th, several hours before Jamie was first seen on the show, some fans weren’t impressed. “Tell me you’re joking,” replied a Twitter user, while another thought the account was hacked.

The Love Island star’s fortune

According to Transfer Markt, Jamie’s highest market value is £45K. Players for Halifax Town FC are thought to be on £950 a week and can earn up to £1,100 to £1,200 a week, as per Halifax Courier.

He’s not afraid to step on toes on Love Island, either. When asked whether he’s competitive, Jamie revealed:

Absolutely, I play football every single day and in terms of stepping on people’s toes we are all in there for the same reason so I wouldn’t have a problem upsetting a few people. I am coming in a bit later so I probably will upset a few lads but you gotta do what you gotta do.

After appearing on the show, several islanders receive brand partnerships and deals, with some stars like Molly Mae Hague accumulating a £3 million net worth. It’s possible that Jamie could make more money after his ITV2 fame.

