As we’re introduced to Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend, fans want to know more about the rugby player as fireworks could go off at any moment!

Reality Titbit has had a trawl through Jaques’ Instagram and has all the details. Check it out.

Jaques O’Neill. Picture: FIRST LOOK: Gemma’s ex, Jacques, enters the Villa | Love Island 2022

Jaques O’Neill’s Instagram

Jaques has already gained a lot of followers on Instagram from appearing on Love Island and boasts an impressive 50.4K followers. You can find him under the handle @jaques9oneill_.

Born in Cumbria but living in Leeds, Jaques is a rugby player who loves to share a snap or two with his followers of action on the pitch.

From his Instagram, we can also see he is very close to his family. He often shares a picture with his mom or, even more adorable, with his niece. In a recent picture, he posed with his sister’s new baby and said he was “over the moon” for his sister.

Jaques is also a clear animal lover – especially dogs – as he posts pictures of himself with his French bulldog Zeus.

More about Jaques

The identity of Gemma Owen‘s ex-boyfriend has finally been revealed as 23-year-old Jacques O’Neill.

When Gemma said her ex and her dad (ex-England football star Michael) got along because they had sport in common she wasn’t lying – Jacques is actually a professional rugby player.

He played for the Castleford Tigers before entering the Love Island villa. Gemma’s ex was born in Barrow-in-Furness in 1999, making him four years older than her.

When did Love Island Aftersun start?

Love Island companion programme, Love Island: Aftersun, launched its first episode of 2022 on Sunday (June 12th).

The show kicked off at 10pm and lasts an hour and five minutes.

Laura Whitmore presents the Aftersun show and each week she’s joined by a celebrity panel who give their opinions on all the latest goings on in the villa.

