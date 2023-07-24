Jess Harding from Love Island 2023 got the shock of her life when she saw her mom Sarah and step dad

Graham walk into the villa to reunite with their daughter and meet her beau, Sammy. Although fans instantly loved her step dad, Jess’ mum got her cast in the ITV2 dating show. Who are Jess’ parents?

The OG islander of this season has recently become Sammy’s girlfriend, so what better way to celebrate than by meeting each other’s parents just a day later? Jess sat down for a serious chat with her mom and step dad. She asked what the girls thought of Sammy, to which her mum admitted they weren’t sure about him.

©ITV Plc

Jess from Love Island’s step dad

Jess Harding from Love Island’s step dad is called Graham. He’s been compared to band member Suggs from Madness, according to ITV2 viewers who thought he looked familiar.

Graham suggested Zach is his favorite islander before calling him “broski” and hugged Mitch for shaking up the villa, as well as chatting to Sammy about his relationship with Jess.

One fan asked: “Who is Jess’ stepdad? Why did I recognize him? #LoveIsland.” Another penned on Twitter: “Jess’s Stepdad saying “my broski” to Zachariah is absolute jokes #LoveIsland.”

Love Island star’s mum Sarah

Jess and her family were living in Spain where she attended a drama school and a casting agency. Director Nick Love approached the agency but needed adults to which Jess’s mum Sarah was approached.

Her mum, Sarah, did a scene with Tamer Hassan whose daughter Belle has previously been in Love Island. Sarah is in a relationship with her stepdad, Graham, who she entered the villa alongside to see Jess.

Sarah has undergone cheek and chin filler at Jess’ aesthetics clinic, Candy Aesthetics, to create a slimmer, younger-looking face. Jess called her mum “beautiful” and is very close to her, regularly hugging and kissing her on Love Island.

Fans compare Graham to singer

Graham seems to be famous in his own right, with Mitch telling him, “I’m a big fan of you,” before Jess’ step dad showed he’s just as much of a fan of the islander. He applauded Mitch for “scrambling heads.”

He called Sammy a “lad” but fans were distracted by who he looked like. Some thought he looks like Suggs from the band Madness, but another said: “Oh my god Jess’ dad looks like Paddy Doherty?? #loveisland.”

Graham cried as soon as he hugged Jess. She also has a brother called Max who reshared snaps of the family hugging on social media, writing, “Team,” as a caption on his Instagram Story.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY